AJA Launches #TryCION Camera Promotion at NAB 2015

Company Invests Heavily to Provide CION Cameras to Qualifying Shooters

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Booth SL2505 --AJA Video Systems today launched #TryCION, a new promotion seeding 100 CION cameras with qualified shooters. This new program, currently only available in North America, provides filmmakers, cinematographers and camera operators with easy access to CION to see and experience the camera first hand in production.

"AJA is known for its generosity to customers with our support, return and warranty programs, and as a private, diverse company we can make bold moves to show the community that we’re very committed to the professional camera market," said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. "We've invested heavily in building out a special try-and-buy loaner pool of CION cameras that we’re making available so that any interested shooters can experience this camera and the incredible film-like beauty of these images for themselves before committing to a purchase."

#TryCION kicks off today, and will run through the end of summer 2015. Cameras are being made available on loan to qualifying applicants. Additional AJA CION accessories are also included with the loan program. Individuals interested in the program can apply online here: https://www.aja.com/trycion

About CION

Ergonomic and lightweight in design with unparalleled connectivity, the CION production camera is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. In-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including 12-bit ProRes 444, enables incredible image quality capture to cost-effective AJA Pak SSD media at up to 4K/60p, and offers compatibility with a wide range of post production applications. CION can also output AJA Raw at up to 4K 120 fps via 4 x 3G-SDI or up to 4K 30 fps via Thunderbolt™.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

