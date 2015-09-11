AJA Launches FS3 4K Upconverter at IBC 2015

New FS3 Enables High-Quality Up-Conversion of SD and HD Signals into 4K Workflows

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 11th, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today debuted FS3, the newest product in the company's line of FS professional frame synchronizers.

The new FS3 combines AJA’s industry-proven frame synchronization with high-quality 4K up-conversion technology to seamlessly integrate SD and HD signals into 4K workflows. AJA’s adaptive scaling algorithms, paired with our well-known conversion technology ensures your up-converted images will have the maximum quality possible. Input SD or HD resolution SDI via BNC or Fiber and send up-converted 4K/UHD to multiple BNC and Fiber outputs simultaneously. The FS3 can also operate as an SD or HD frame synchronizer.

FS3 also includes the industry-proven features included in AJA frame synchronizers such as RGB color correction, region of interest scaling, extensive audio controls and routing, web UI control, GPI triggers and more.

“We’ve seen our existing FS products--the FS1, FS1-X and FS2 at the heart of hundreds of broadcast facilities, post houses and mobile trucks,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “These products are true workhorses, incredibly reliable and can handle pretty much anything you throw at them--with FS3 we’re excited to introduce an easy way to integrate SD and HD signals into 4K workflows. It’s the bridge to 4K and UHD users have been looking for.”

Products in the AJA FS family are often referred to as the ‘swiss army knife’ of professional video workflow tools for their unprecedented levels of support, and the FS3 is no exception. The FS3 can up-convert almost any input HD or SD format to 4K/UHD up to and including 60p. 4K/UHD outputs can be 4x 3Gb SDI (level A or B), 2x 3Gb SDI (level B) or 4x 1.5Gb SDI. Inputs or outputs can be Fiber with optional SFPs.

Pricing and Availability

FS3 will be available in October at a price of $2,995.00 US MSRP. For more information visit www.aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

