AJA KUMO 6464 Compact SDI Router Now Available

Grass Valley, CA (November 22, 2016) --AJA Video Systems is taking orders for KUMO 6464, its new compact 3G-SDI router with 64 3G-SDI inputs and 64 3G-SDI outputs for high quality, cost effective signal routing in a small form factor. Extremely compact in design, KUMO 6464 facilitates long cable runs, minimizes signal interference and fits seamlessly into an array of broadcast, production, post and AV environments.

Ideal for any installation where a balance of size and routing capacity are critical, KUMO 6464 provides powerful signal control and offers the ability to route video with embedded audio to BNC outputs with auto reclocking of SDI rates. It joins AJA’s family of KUMO routers, which includes KUMO 3232, KUMO 1616, and the KUMO 1604. KUMO routers can be configured for ganged dual and quad port routing, allowing users to group together multiple inputs and outputs for Dual Link, 4K and UltraHD workflows. This allows seamless routing of uncompressed or Raw 4K and UltraHD signals throughout a production or post facility.

KUMO 6464 Features:

Standards up to 3G-SDI: SMPTE-259/292/424

Quad-Link, Dual-Link, 4K/UltraHD with multiport SDI switching for 2 or 4 sources at once

Connectors: 64 BNC inputs and 64 BNC outputs

Impedance: 75 ohms

Reference Input: Analog Color Black (1V) or Composite Sync (2V or 4V) Looping, Nonterminating

Auto Re-clocking SDI rates: 270/1485/2970 Mbps

Auto Bypass of Re-clocker

Pass through rates: 3 Mbps -- 3 Gbps

1x RS-422, Grass Valley Native Protocol

10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ-45), REST API

Embedded web server for remote control on a standard web-browser

“KUMO 6464 offers incredibly flexibility and extensibility for any scenario where routing of multiple signals is required,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems, “Our newest addition to the KUMO family of products offers the same quality, value and reliability that AJA customers expect, with the increased density our customers have been asking for.”

Pricing and Availability

Orders can now be placed for KUMO 6464 through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $7,995; product will ship next week. For a complete set of features and technical specifications, please visit: https://www.aja.com/products/kumo .

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com .

