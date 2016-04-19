AJA Introduces New Mini-Converters and openGear®-Compatible Rack Cards at NAB 2016

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 18, 2016)—At NAB 2016, AJA Video Systems expanded its line of portable Mini-Converters with the introduction of the Hi5-4K-Plus, a 4K/UltraHD 3G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 converter, and the HDP3, a 3G-SDI to DVI-D converter with 1080p 60 support. Concurrently AJA has extended its range of reliable, cost-effective openGear®-compatible video and audio rackframe cards with the new OG-2x4-DA-SDI, a 3G-SDI Distribution Amplifier and the OG-3G-AM, a 3G-SDI 8-channel AES Audio Embedder/Disembedder.

“Building on the core functionality of our Hi5-4K and HDP2 Mini-Converters, and our family of openGear-compatible cards, we’ve engineered these products with new features that address the growing demands of professionals in film, broadcast and AV, while also delivering the performance and reliability that our customers deserve at a cost-effective price point,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

Hi5-4K-Plus facilitates pristine image fidelity and HFR support up to 60p for 4K/UltraHD SDI to HDMI 2.0 conversion. It provides a simple monitoring connection from professional 4K devices using Quad 3G-SDI, Quad 1.5G-SDI or Dual 3G-SDI outputs to new displays with HDMI 2.0 inputs, for cost-effective monitoring in film and broadcast workflows. Key features include: full support for HDMI 2.0 increased data rate of 18GBps; 4K/UltraHD 4:2:2/4:4:4 support at 50/59.94/60p over Quad 3G-SDI, Quad 1.5G-SDI or Dual 3G-SDI; quadrant and 2SI support; unprecedented color fidelity; additional output controls and status with Mini-Config v2.15.0; 5-20VDC power; and a 5-year warranty.

HDP3 is a miniature 3G-SDI to DVI-D scan converter for converting and scaling HD source footage, including 1080p 60, for use on common DVI and HDMI display and projection devices in film, broadcast and AV. It offers motion adaptive de-interlacing, automatic output format and scaling adjustment, filtering, video to VESA frame rate conversion and 1 to 1 pixel mapping. Feature highlights include: support for 3G-SDI (1080p50/59.94/60 formats) and HD/SD-SDI inputs; frame rate input adjustment for monitor compatibility; a high quality scaling engine and de-interlacer to automatically size 4:3 or 16:9 inputs to DVI-D monitors; 2-channel audio monitoring; looping output of the SDI input; a DVI output connector that also supports HDMI; additional input status information with Mini-Config v2.15.0; 5-20VDC power; and a 5-year warranty.

OG-2x4-DA-SDI is a compact, openGear-compatible re-clocking and distribution amplifier with dual 3G-SDI input support to 4 x 3G-SDI outputs each. It automatically detects and configures to the input video and can also be configured as a 1 x 8-channel distribution amplifier, allowing the same signals to be sent to multiple destinations simultaneously. Other features include: dual 1x4 3G-SDI DA, enabling one 2RU OG-3-FR frame to hold 20 1x4 DAs; automatic cable equalizer and re-clocker bypass; automatic detection and re-clocking of 270Mb, 1.5Gb and 3Gb SDI data rates; advanced input jitter tolerance and low jitter re-clocked outputs; excellent input/output return loss; “Input Present” and “Input SMPTE Lock” LEDs for each channel; hot-swap capabilities; and compatibility with any openGear frame, in addition to the AJA OG3-FR.

OG-3G-AM is an openGear-compatible 8-channel SDI/AES audio embedder/ disembedder with support for 3G-SDI input and output up to 1080p-60. The flexible rack mount card is compatible with any openGear frame and automatically detects and configures to the input video standard. Other features include: 4x AES BNC inputs, 4x AES BNC outputs, a 3G-SDI input and 3G-SDI output; 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio disembedding, embedding or both in one card; selectable channel group mapping and channel pair to pass 3G-SDI input audio or embed input AES audio; remote control with Mini-Config via USB connection to a host PC or Mac; local and remote modes; 10 position dip switch for local configuration; audio sample rate conversion to eliminate clicks and pops; 3G Level B support for Sony products; low latency; and flexible configuration to pass or drop non-audio HANC packets.

Mini-Converter Pricing and Availability

Hi5-4K-Plus will be available next month through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $695.00. HDP3 is now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $695.00. For more information about these products, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters.

openGear Card Pricing and Availability

OG-2x4-DA-SDI is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $550.00. OG-3G-AM is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $795.00. For more information about these products, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/rackframes.

