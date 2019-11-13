AJA Introduces 8K Support for HDR Image Analyzer 12G

Chiba, Japan, Inter BEE Booth #7312 (November 13, 2019) –AJA Video Systems has announced new 8K support for HDR Image Analyzer 12G, its powerful real-time HDR and WCG monitoring and analysis platform developed in partnership with Colorfront. The upcoming free software release will feature up to 8K/UHD2 HDR monitoring and analysis for high raster content with 12G-SDI for higher bandwidth workflows with the simplicity of single-cable connectivity.

HDR Image Analyzer 12G fuses AJA’s production-proven video I/O technology with powerful HDR and WCG image analysis tools from Colorfront, including waveform, histogram and vectorscope monitoring and analysis of up to 8K content over 12G-SDI for broadcast and OTT production, post, QC and mastering. Within a compact 1RU chassis, HDR Image Analyzer 12G provides users with a comprehensive toolset to monitor and analyze SDR and HDR formats, including PQ (Perceptual Quantizer) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). Additional feature highlights include:

● Up to 8K/UltraHD2/4K/UltraHD/HD 60p over 12G-SDI inputs

● UltraHD UI for native resolution picture display over DisplayPort

● Configurable layouts for placing desired tools in the preferred window

● Remote configuration, updates, logging and screenshot transfers via an integrated web UI

● Remote Desktop support

● Support for display referred SDR (Rec.709), HDR ST 2084/PQ and HLG analysis

● Support for scene referred ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, RED and Sonycamera color spaces

● Display and color processing lookup table (LUT) support

● CIE graph, vectorscope, waveform and histogram support

● Nit levels and phase metering

● False color mode to easily spot pixels out of gamut or brightness

● Advanced out of gamut and out of brightness detection with error intolerance

● Data analyzer with pixel picker

● Line mode to focus a region of interest onto a single horizontal or vertical line

● File-based error logging with timecode

● Reference still store

● SDI auto signal detection

● Three-year warranty

“Driven widely by 8K advances in Japan and across Asia, there is a growing international demand for powerful production tools that facilitate the creation and delivery of ultra-high definition content,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “HDR Image Analyzer 12G was developed to support higher bandwidth content and provide customers with pinpoint color accuracy, and the new addition of 8K support will power the highest resolution workflows as 8K adoption advances across the industry.”

Pricing and Availability

HDR Image Analyzer 12G will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $19,995 US MSRP. To order or for more information, visit our website.

