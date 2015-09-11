AJA Debuts Corvid HEVC at IBC 2015

Delivering 4K and Multi-Channel HEVC Encoding to Developer Partners

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 11, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today announced Corvid HEVC, a 4K and multi-channel HEVC encoding card, as the latest addition to AJA's Developer Program. Upon launch, Cisco, a developer partner of AJA's, will be demonstrating the integration of Corvid HEVC into the Cisco UCS rack-based server at IBC.

Corvid HEVC is a PCIe 2.0 8-lane video encoder card providing real time, low-latency HEVC encoding at 4K, 1080p HD and lower resolutions. Development partners can use AJA’s powerful SDK to integrate Corvid HEVC directly into their Windows and Linux applications using a flexible API for a variety of use cases. In addition to HEVC encoding, audio and metadata are also captured and included in the encoded file.

Key Features:

Realtime 4K/UHD/HD HEVC hardware-based encoding

PCIe 2.0 8-lane full-height card

Low power consumption

Supports HEVC Main and Main10 profiles

Supports 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 at 8- or 10-bits

Supports bit rates for streaming and contribution quality

Supported HEVC streams:

Single 4K/UHD stream up to 60 fps

As many as 4 streams at 1080p HD up to 60 fps

4x 3G-SDI inputs

1x LTC input

16-channel embedded audio support per stream

ANC data support

Supports file-to-file encoding

Built on AJA’s powerful cross-platform NTV2 SDK for Windows and Linux

AJA’s extensive Developer Program partner support

“Corvid HEVC integrates the latest 4K/UHD workflow technologies developed at AJA into an incredibly robust PCIe card that our developer partners have been asking for,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “For everything from 4K/UHD, to independent, multi-channel or file-to-file encoding, Corvid HEVC delivers real-time, low-latency, reliable performance under the hood.”

Pricing and Availability

Corvid HEVC is now available to Developer Partners. For more information about AJA's Developer Program, please visit www.aja.com/en/category/developer. For more information about Corvid HEVC, please send an email to HEVCdev@aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

