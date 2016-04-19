AJA Announces U-TAP USB 3.0 Capture Devices

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 18, 2016)—AJA Video Systems today announced U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI offering high quality HD/SD capture through a bus powered USB 3.0 port. The U-TAP products offer a simple, cost-effective and portable solution for plug-and-play capture that is compatible with OS X, Windows and Linux, and a broad range of software applications. From video conferencing to streaming, traditional post-production and more, U-TAP brings powerful functionality and simple operation without requiring any additional driver software.

“U-TAP fits in the palm of your hand, and is incredibly useful in the field, on-set or at a studio. USB 3.0 connectivity provides a quick and easy way to pull SDI or HDMI sources for capture, with the convenient plug-and-play ease of not needing to install drivers or plug-ins,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Every person we’ve shown this to who works in production wants one to keep in their gear bag!”

U-TAP Features:

Capture Options—U-TAP HDMI can capture from HDMI sources including cameras, switchers or any non-HDCP input. U-TAP SDI supports capture of up to 1080p/60 professional 3G-SDI signals.

Portability—U-TAP devices are small and easily transportable, built into durable aluminum cases.

Universal Support—U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI run on drivers built into OS X, Windows and Linux with nearly universal support for a range of video and audio software.

USB 3.0—Simple connectivity for both consumer and professional workflows; bus powered so no external power supply is needed.

Pricing and Availability

U-TAP HDMI and U-TAP SDI will be available next month through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $345.00 each. For more information about these products, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/u-tap-hdmi and

https://www.aja.com/en/products/u-tap-sdi.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #