AJA Announces New Mini-Converters at IBC 2016

Unveils ROI-SDI Scan Converter for Professional SDI Sources, C10DA 1x6 Analog Distribution Amplifier, and IPR-1G-HDMI and IPR-1G-SDI for IP-Based Workflows

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2016) —AJA Video Systems is expanding its line of Mini-Converters at IBC 2016 with the introduction of the ROI-SDI scan converter with Region-of-Interest controls for professional SDI sources, C10DA analog video distribution amplifier, and IPR-1G-HDMI and IPR-1G-SDI to simplify IP-based workflows.

ROI-SDI

ROI-SDI is a powerful scan-converter in a Mini-Converter form factor. It offers flexible image scaling, Region-of-Interest and image rotation capabilities, with 3G-SDI input and simultaneous 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs. ROI-SDI makes it easy to customize video signals to meet a range of display demands; users can rotate source signals, define a portion of an image or reframe the source image from any 3G-SDI signal. Running AJA Mini-Config software on a computer, ROI-SDI users can also select a Region-of-Interest in realtime and on-screen, and have full control over how that region is scaled to the output resolution, delivering the cleanest picture quality possible.

Key ROI-SDI features include:

1x 3G-SDI BNC Input

2x mirrored processed outputs (1x 3G-SDI BNC and 1x HDMI)

1x clean 3G-SDI BNC loop out

1x USB port for device configuration via free AJA Mini-Config software running on Mac or Windows

Support for a range of video formats including 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 625i and 525i

2-channel analog RCA audio outputs; embedded 8-channel SDI audio; and 2-channel or 8-channel embedded HDMI audio

C10DA

The C10DA is a miniature, cost-efficient 1x6 analog distribution amplifier with support for NTSC, PAL, Bi-Level reference within an incoming analog source, AES and LTC designed for distribution needs in a range of markets around the world engaged with SD workflows. The C10DA can also be used to distribute Tri-Level reference for HD workflows when an external reference is fed into the video input.

IPR-1G-HDMI and IPR-1G-SDI Mini-Converters

IPR-1G-HDMI decodes VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 streams, and formats the data for output on a full-size HDMI 1.4 interface. IPR-1G-SDI decodes VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 streams, and formats the data for 3G-SDI BNC output. The rugged, fanless Mini-Converters support a range of HD and SD formats, and are designed for several point-of-use applications – including source monitoring, digital signage, and video walls. Key features include: embedded and RCA analog audio outputs, a full 10-bit pixel processing pipeline, LAN control and status, and a USB 2.0 Mini-B Connector for simple network setup with free AJA eMini-Setup Software.

“ROI-SDI fulfills the growing demand in the broadcast and production communities for the ability to customize video signals to match multiple display needs without sacrificing budget or space,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “The new IPR-1G-SDI and IPR-1G-HDMI support the latest IP video workflows our customers have been asking for, in a compact, easy to deploy and affordable design.”

Pricing and Availability

ROI-SDI will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $995. C10DA will be available soon at a US MSRP of $175. IPR-1G-HDMI and IPR-1G-SDI will each be available for a US MSRP of $795. For more information about ROI-SDI, C10DA and the IPR-1G models, please visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

