AJA Announces HELO Streaming and Recording Appliance with H.264 Support

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 18, 2016)—AJA Video Systems today announced HELO, a new H.264 streaming and recording device. HELO is AJA’s first standalone streaming product and offers a range of professional workflow options with both 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, the power to handle up to 1080p recording formats and a simple web-based UI for easy configuration. It allows users to simultaneously stream video signals directly to Web Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) while recording either to an SD card, USB drives or network-based storage, with dedicated record and stream buttons for easy operation.

“Producers who stream content in any setting often need a separate recording of the source to hand off to clients or editorial, and HELO makes this easy with the ability to simultaneously stream and also record to SD cards, USB drives or network storage,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “This is a really great product, small and easily portable, that opens up a world of new streaming workflows to our customers in AV, live events, houses of worship, webcasting, corporate communications, production and post.”

HELO Features:

Stand-alone HD/SD H.264 streaming and recording.

H.264 streaming and recording bitrates up to 20 Mbps, independently configurable.

Up to 1080p60 recording/streaming for high-quality video delivery.

3G-SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs.

Embedded audio support and dual RCA jacks for audio monitoring.

USB, SD card and network recording for flexible, scalable and inexpensive storage options.

Second USB port to configure static/dynamic IP address, or make firmware updates via a simple UI.

Stream and record buttons for easy start/stop triggers or complete web browser based control.

Small form factor for remote portability and desktop use.

5v-20v operation, and includes AJA DWP-U-R1 international power supply.

Pricing and Availability

HELO will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $1295.00. For more information about HELO, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/helo.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

