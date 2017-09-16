AJA Announces HDR10+ SDK Support for KONA 4, Io 4K, Io 4K Plus and Corvid 4K Developer Cards

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference, Stand 7.F11 (September 15, 2017) — AJA Video Systems today announced support for HDR10+ in the developer SDK for the company’s award-winning video and audio I/O products that support 4K workflows. This new development will be demonstrated at IBC with pre-release SDK software supporting the dynamic metadata that HDR10+ delivers.



“With dynamic metadata, picture quality can be adjusted scene-by-scene, and the image quality is stunning,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “We’re very excited about offering HDR10+ support as part of our SDK available to developer partners, ensuring our partners can bring all the latest tools for HDR production to users as fast as possible.”



HDR 10+ builds from HDR 10, adding dynamic metadata and more, allowing for scene-by-scene or even shot-by-shot variation. The standard allows for recognizing a display’s color space and more.



- SMPTE 2094-40 Dynamic Metadata for Color Volume Transforms (DMCVT)

- Color transforms optimized for each scene, and each display

- Metadata tracks carry supplementary color grading information

- Minimum signal interface: HDMI 2.0a

- Playback color representation BT.2020 or BT. 709 dependent on display

- Playback transfer function: ST 2084

- Playback bit depth: 10-bit

- Open standard



OEM partners and developers are encouraged to sign up for AJA’s developer program for access to AJA’s SDK package. HDR10+ support is currently a feature within the beta SDK for products that include KONA 4, Io 4K and the new Thunderbolt™ 3 enabled Io 4K Plus with 4K support. The beta SDK will be made available to qualifying applicants; requests can be submitted online: http://www.aja.com/developer/request



About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com



# # #



All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.