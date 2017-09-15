AJA Announces Desktop Software v14 for KONA, Io and T-TAP Products

Update to Deliver Advanced Audio Capabilities for Adobe Premiere Pro CC and More





Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference, Stand 7.F11 (September 15, 2017) — AJA Video Systems today announced new Desktop Software v14 for its family of KONA, Io and T-TAP products. Desktop Software v14 adds new features that simplify 4K/UHD and HDR workflows, as well as new audio capabilities for individuals working in broadcast, TV, film, post-production, ProAV and OTT.



With the new capabilities for audio, the AJA Desktop Software allows Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC users to review and play audio files from multiple locations, including locally stored files, or via a MAM or web browser, within project timelines. The solution also makes it easier to record voiceovers into existing media directly on the Timeline. The solution allows Adobe Creative Cloud® users to use Thunderbolt™ 3 via USB-C for video and audio I/O with leading Mac and PC workstations and laptops.



“Having an easy way to record voiceovers into the timeline is more relevant than ever before with the fast pace of today’s production demands,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Desktop Software v14 introduces features that make it much easier for editors in any medium to bring flexible audio options into their workflows.”



“We’re pleased to see AJA continue to innovate as the digital post-production toolset evolves,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for professional video at Adobe. “Tight integration with the Adobe video apps expedites workflows and allows users to stay ahead.”



Desktop Software v14 will be available mid-October 2017 for AJA’s family of KONA, T-TAP and Io products, including the new Thunderbolt 3 enabled Io 4K Plus. New audio features enable simple, adjustable audio monitoring, giving editors new levels of control between professional timeline audio, host system application audio and microphone inputs. This update also supports full duplex, ultra-low latency voiceover/audio punch-in to timeline using either digital or analog audio inputs. AJA’s Control Panel and Control Room software also now support intuitive configurations for 12G, 6G and HDMI when used with Io 4K Plus.



Desktop v14 feature highlights include:



-- New audio controls to adjust the monitoring mix between the NLE timeline audio playback, host system audio and voice over / punch-in mic input

-- Ability to audition music or other audio from a web browser/MAM/cloud, while listening to playback from an Adobe Premiere Pro CC or FCP X timeline

-- Record voiceovers to timeline with low latency, full duplex audio punch-in with Io 4K Plus, Io 4K and KONA 4 for Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Avid Media Composer

-- 12G-SDI, 6G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O configuration controls for Io 4K Plus



Pricing and Availability

Desktop Software v14 will be available mid-October 2017 as a free download from AJA’s website: https://www.aja.com/family/software



About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com



