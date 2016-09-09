AJA Announces Desktop Software v12.5 for KONA, Io and T-TAP

Free Software Update Adds Support for MXF and HDR Workflows; IP-Based Capabilities Extended With SMPTE 2022-7 Support for KONA IP

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2016)—AJA Video Systems has announced Desktop Software v12.5 for KONA, T-TAP™ and the Io family of video and audio input/output devices.

The v12.5 software update extends users’ workflow capabilities with new support for MXF files and the latest HDR pipelines; increases streaming capabilities; and adds SMPTE 2022-7 support for the IP video-based KONA IP.

“Our customers are looking to streamline and simplify their HDR workflows,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for professional video at Adobe. “The AJA update allows Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC users working with the high-end AJA products to monitor their HDR footage accurately while they work on their edits.”

“Longtime AJA customers know that we are committed to building added value and extending the life of our products through frequent software updates. With v12.5, we’ve added a host of some of the most highly requested customer features, including the ability to read and write DNxHD and DNxHR MXF files, said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “In addition to already existing SMPTE 2022-6 support, new SMPTE 2022-7 support for KONA IP is another step in simplifying the transition to IP-based methods of moving data.”

New features include:

Capture and playback support for MXF OP-1A files in AJA Control Room

Capture support for MXF OP-1A in Adobe Premiere Pro CC

HDR10 HDMI infoframe output support in AJA Control Panel for KONA 4, KONA IP and Io 4K

12-bit RGB frame buffer support in AJA Control Room, AJA Control Panel and Adobe Premiere Pro CC for KONA 4, KONA IP and Io 4K, for use in HDR workflows.

SMPTE 2022-7 for KONA IP, providing seamless protection switching for broadcast IP pipelines

Wirecast support for KONA IP and Corvid HB-R

AJA Desktop Software v12.5 will be available soon as a free download from AJA’s website: https://www.aja.com/en/support

About Adobe at IBC 2016

Adobe offers video tools to meet today’s high velocity content demands across both new and traditional platforms. At IBC 2016, Adobe is showcasing new features coming soon to its industry leading Adobe Creative Cloud with innovations in audio, editing, motion graphics and collaboration for a new kind of connected creativity. With a powerful integrated workflow, whatever the media, from 8K camera formats to new VR content, Adobe video tools allow filmmakers and post-production teams to create impactful content while moving freely from application to application without interrupting the creative flow. Learn more about new features coming to Adobe Creative Cloud and Primetime at www.adobe.com/go/video, or visit Adobe at IBC Hall 7, Stand 7.G27.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

