AIMS Members to Offer Practical Guidance on AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 Audio Networking at AES Milan 2018

BOTHELL, Wash. — May 10, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that five member companies will participate in workshops and tutorials about audio networking at AES Milan 2018, the 144th annual pro audio convention of the Audio Engineering Society (AES).

“With the publication of SMPTE ST 2110 and the industrywide push toward all-IP workflows, audio engineers are working to implement the newest standards and ensure their AES67-compatible devices will play well in the new IP world. World-class audio networking experts from AIMS member companies will share their insights at AES Milan to help audio engineers navigate the changing landscape,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. “This is the first AES convention since AIMS merged with the Media Networking Alliance, and as a result of the merger, we can offer AES Milan visitors even deeper, broader expertise on perfecting audio networking within media-over-IP workflows.”

Andreas Hildebrand of AIMS member company ALC NetworX GmbH will give the tutorial “AES67 & ST 2110 — An Overview” on Wednesday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. In this tutorial, Hildebrand will describe the basic principles of and the commonalities and differences between SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67, and he will expand upon the constraints defined in ST 2110 with respect to AES67. Hildebrand will also share a brief outlook on how transport of nonlinear audio formats (AES3) will be defined in ST 2110.

On Thursday, May 24, at 1 p.m., Hildebrand will offer a workshop titled “AES67 Practical — A Guide on How to Set Up AES67 Networks.” This hourlong session will give insight and provide tips on system planning, device and network configuration, management, and monitoring.

Jeff Berryman of Bosch Communications, Greg Shay of The Telos Alliance, and Nicolas Sturmel of Merging Technologies — all AIMS member companies — will present a workshop on Friday, May 25, starting at 9:30 a.m. The 90-minute workshop, “Beyond AES67, a Better and Unified Experience of the Audio Network,” will address the issue of controlling and monitoring an audio network through various open initiatives that provide a level of unification on the network. The renowned experts will explore the AES70 standardized control protocol — the open interface specification and API for connection management of NMOS and some other network-oriented tools — and welcome questions from attendees. The session will be presented in association with the AES Technical Committee on Network Audio Systems.

Finally, Hildebrand and Sturmel will join colleague Claudio Becker-Foss of AIMS member company DirectOut for a workshop titled “AES67 in Real-World Applications.” The workshop and Q&A session will take place Friday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The workshop will focus on practical aspects of using AES67 and ST 2110-30 in the field, answering such questions as: What are the benefits of using AES67? What are the difficulties? What should I do / not do when configuring my network? Panelists experienced in real-world applications will provide valuable insights and share opinions on the importance of AES67 and its role as part of ST 2110 for the wider broadcast market. This session will be presented in association with the AES Technical Committee on Network Audio Systems.

AES Milan 2018 will take place May 23-26.

# # #

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry’s transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/AIMS/180510AIMS.docx