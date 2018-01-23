AIMS Members to Present Four Audio-Related IP Networking Sessions at ISE 2018

BOTHELL, Wash. — Jan. 23, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that representatives from AIMS member companies will present four sessions on audio-related IP networking at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 in Amsterdam Feb. 6-9.



QSC:

"The Merging of Technology Between the Broadcast and Installed AV Industries," Rich Zwiebel — Feb. 7, 1-1:20 p.m., Room 13-N110



How are the broadcast and AV industries growing closer? What shared technologies, protocols, methods, and standards are emerging? Join us at this informative short session and find out.



DirectOut:

"AES67 in Real-World Applications," Claudio Becker-Foss and panel — Feb. 7, 2:30-3 p.m., Commercial Solutions Theatre



This panel and Q&A session will focus on practical aspects of using AES67 and ST 2110-30 in the field. Panellists experienced in real-world applications will provide valuable insights and share opinions on the importance of AES67 and its role as part of ST 2110 for the wider broadcast market. Panellists include Andreas Hildebrand (ALC NetworX), Nicolas Sturmel (Merging Technologies), and Claudio Becker-Foss (DirectOut Technologies).



RH Consulting and ALC NetworX:

"Why AV and IT Guys Need to Know About AES67 - the Common Standard for Audio Networking," Richard Northwood and Andreas Hildebrand — Feb. 8, 1:30-2 p.m., Commercial Solutions Theatre



Audio networking is maturing, and an increasing number of projects are no longer using analogue audio. Furthermore, the transition to digital is not just out of customer choice; a growing number of products are networked-only. How do you know that the networking technology you plan to use is here to stay? How can you help future-proof your installations? In this seminar, the presenters will lay out the landscape on the use of networked audio technology based on his research — the only such research carried out in the industry. He then will explain what AES67 is and how it might offer IT professionals, AV integrators, and consultants a convenient way of deploying networked audio.



Bosch Security Systems:

"Protocols, Standards, and Solutions: Navigating the Road to Media Networking Technologies," Ethan Wetzell — Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Commercial Solutions Theatre



Discussions on moving audio and video over networks are full of acronyms and technologies that combine to create solutions. But what is the difference between a protocol, a standard, and a solution? More importantly, how do these different technologies come together in an actual product? In this session, Engineering Core Platform Strategist Ethan Wetzell will discuss how Bosch's OMNEO has combined and built upon protocols and standards to create a complete solution, with the aim of helping the audience learn more about these technical building blocks.



In December 2017, the Media Networking Alliance (MNA) merged with AIMS to form a single trade association for promoting IP in the media and entertainment industry. Like AIMS, MNA existed to promote a standards-based approach to IP interoperability. MNA was focused on AES67, and its membership consisted of companies doing business in the broadcast, professional audio, pro AV, and installation markets. ISE 2018 will be the first event for the newly combined organization since the merger agreement was signed.



About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments



