AIMS Members Contribute to Successful Interop at VidTrans17

BOTHELL, Wash. -- March 29, 2017 -- The interop session, which was sponsored by Video Services Forum (VSF) and concluded at VidTrans17 Feb. 28 - March 2 in Los Angeles, showcased the viability of the draft SMPTE 2110 standard and AMWA IS-04 as a carefully architected IP initiative. The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced its summary of a major industry interoperability demonstration involving the latest technologies for transporting uncompressed video and audio over IP networks.



Leading up to VidTrans17, 19 AIMS members took part in VSF-sponsored interoperability testing at the Fox technical center in The Woodlands, Texas. The testing was unprecedented, as it was the first time a significant number of participants focused specifically on interoperability of the SMPTE ST-2110 drafts. Approximately 21 vendors, 19 of whom were AIMS members, were able to successfully transmit and receive from each other without major adjustments to their equipment or the network.



Following the testing event in Texas, 12 AIMS members exhibited their draft SMPTE ST-2110 systems in the interoperability session at VidTrans17. The results were on display, and the progress thus far generated strongly positive consensus between vendors and attendees alike.



"We're energized by the success of this latest round of tests, so we're ready to get back to work with renewed vigor," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "AIMS members are very active in supporting and implementing the draft SMPTE 2110 standard. We are thrilled that testing to date is both showing excellent progress toward interoperability and providing great data for further improvements. There will be future interoperability events and tests, which makes this an exciting time for all who support a common industry standard, much as it was when SDI first appeared. Interoperability will remain the key, and those who get involved will reap the benefits of new workflows and solutions."



"There is an unprecedented level of support and commitment behind the interoperability testing and public demonstrations," said Brad Gilmer, NAB IP Showcase executive director. "AIMS and its members are contributing significantly to this critically important industry initiative."



# # #



About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AIMSAlliance%20members%20contrib...