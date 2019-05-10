AIMS at InfoComm 2019

AIMS — the Alliance for IP Media Solutions — will be at InfoComm to promote the adoption of open standards for video and audio in the pro AV market. Front and center will be the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for transporting video, audio, and data, which is already in use and deployed by the media and entertainment industry. With over a hundred members, 28 of whom will be exhibiting at InfoComm, AIMS has gained widespread industry support in broadcast, and now pro AV, for the adoption of open standards in the transition to IP infrastructures.

Panel Session Tuesday, June 11, from 1-3 p.m., Room W304E

Titled "Audio and Video Streaming Using Established IP Standards," this session will feature an esteemed panel of industry experts who will make the case for adopting open standards in the transition to IP in the pro AV market and discuss the progress that has been made to date.

AIMS Education Theater — AIMS Booth 375

AIMS Education Theater presentations will introduce attendees to the broad concept of open standards for IP media and the practical advantages of pursuing a standards-based approach. There will be different presentations throughout the three days of exhibitions. The latest schedule of these informative sessions is available at www.aimsalliance.org.

IP Interoperability Demonstrations — AIMS Booth 375

At the AIMS booth, member companies will demonstrate IP interoperability using the latest open-standards-based technologies. One demonstration will show the flexibility of SMPTE ST 2110 by running AV over Gigabit Ethernet. A second demo will show the maturity of the SMPTE ST 2110 standard by having multiple vendors' devices interoperate over a 10 Gigabit Ethernet network.

Company Quote:

"The pro AV industry is up against the same issue that the broadcast industry faced about three years ago – the inevitability of a transition to IP infrastructures and a decision as to whether to adopt proprietary technologies and closed systems, or unite behind an open standards approach. AIMS strongly believes that for the industry to thrive, a single, standardized interface for IP is essential. An IP technology infrastructure based on open standards provides the industry with the maximum agility and flexibility to adjust business models, capitalize on new revenue opportunities, and add new capabilities and services without having to constantly rebuild their workflows."

— David Chiappini, AIMS Pro AV Working Group Chair

AIMS Member Companies Exhibiting at InfoComm

AJA Video Systems

Arista Networks

Attero Tech

Axis Communications AB

Bosch

Canon

Cisco Systems

Clear-Com

Dell EMC Isilon

Deltacast

Digigram

Evertz

Harman

IntoPix

Macnica

Matrox

Merging Technologies

NEC

Panasonic

PESA

QSC

Riedel

Ross Video

Solid State Logic

Sony

Stage Tec

The Telos Alliance

Yamaha

Company Overview:

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

