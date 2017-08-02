AIMS Announces New Members CDV, ChyronHego, Dayang, and TAG V.S.

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Aug. 2, 2017 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) continues to grow with the addition of four new associate members: China Digital Video Beijing Limited, ChyronHego, Dayang Technology Development Inc., and TAG Video Systems Ltd. (TAG V.S.).



Also known as CDV, China Digital Video Beijing Limited provides leading content production and operation-related technologies and services to China's digital media industry. After more than 20 years of development and innovation, CDV is at the forefront of digital media technologies in China. Its widely used proprietary products include a graphic and text production system, nonlinear editing system, network production and broadcasting system, and virtual studio system. CDV is also known for various specialized digital media content production and operation solutions and technical services, such as a new media application; data media service; rebroadcast technology service; and construction, operation, and maintenance of the International Broadcast Center.



ChyronHego is a global leading provider of products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric(R), the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB(TM) optical sports tracking system.



Dayang Technology Development Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer and developer of broadcast-quality digital solutions for standard-definition, high-definition and web-based products for content creation, ingest, archiving, transcoding, broadcast playout, and media asset management. Dayang products are used worldwide in broadcast television, network communications, government agencies, businesses, health care, education, and other industries and institutions in this new technology driven market.



TAG V.S. specializes in innovative, software-only IP monitoring and high-quality multiviewer solutions. It provides state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with a high-quality multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays.



About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.



