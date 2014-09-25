Agenda Announced for Business of Live Television Summit

NEW YORK, NY (September 24, 2014) -- NewBay Media, producer of the first-ever Business of Live Television Summit and publisher of Multichannel News, Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology, has announced the full agenda for the Summit, taking place September 30, 2014 at Convene 32 Old Slip in New York City’s Financial District. Live events—from traditional powerhouses like sports and award shows to newer initiatives such as games, spectacles, talk shows and musicals—have never been hotter. The urgency around seeing them live has stoked demand among viewers and advertisers, and helped unlock the potential of production technology and social media.

“This is the first event of its kind for us,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher of NewBay Media’s Television Group, “and we’ve attracted a stellar lineup of major players who will identify best practices being developed around live events, as well as tackle such critical questions as, What new technologies are improving workflows, reducing costs and increasing the production value of live broadcasts?”

Following is the agenda for the event as of September 24:

8:45 a.m.-9:35 a.m.—Registration/Continental Breakfast

9:35 a.m.-9:40 a.m.—Opening Remarks: Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher,Broadcasting & CableandMultichannel News

9:40 a.m.-10:05 a.m.—Keynote: Don Roy King, Director,Saturday Night Live

Moderator: Kent Gibbons, Executive Editor, Multichannel News

10:05 a.m.-10:50 a.m.—The Value of Live TV

From sports to award shows to newscasts and special events, the emphasis on live programming across the TV landscape is clear. This panel of stakeholders in real-time viewing zeroes in on why live viewership is crucial to networks’ and brands’ business strategies and how to keep the live viewing opportunities coming.

· Leonard Asper, CEO, Anthem Media Group

· Dave Campanelli, SVP, Director of National Broadcast, Horizon Media

· Peter Katsingris, Vice President, Media Analytics, Nielsen

· Bob Morgan, Manager of Public Solutions, Facebook

Moderator: Jon Lafayette, Business Editor, Broadcasting & Cable

10:50 a.m.-11:05 a.m.—Morning Break

11:05 a.m.-11:30 a.m.—Chris Licht, VP of Programming, CBS News, Executive Producer, CBS THIS MORNING

Moderator: Melissa Grego, Editor-in-Chief, Broadcasting & Cable

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.—Streaming Live Productions Online

As bandwidth has increased, so has the ability to provide streaming coverage of live events online. We are seeing an explosion of live streaming possibilities, from Discovery’s online coverage of Felix Baumgartner’s space jump on YouTube to NBC’s record-breaking Olympic streaming coverage. But how is the technology and production demands for producing live events for online different than live production on TV? This panel will look at how media companies are adapting to this growing trend.

· Eric Black, VP, Technology, NBC Sports Group

· Clark Pierce, Senior Vice President, Mobile and Advanced Platforms, FOX Sports

· Chris Wagner, Executive Vice President & Co-founder, NeuLion

Moderator: Tom Butts, Editor-in-Chief, TV Technology

12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.—Buffet Lunch

1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.—Keynote: Stephen Espinoza, EVP, General Manager, Showtime Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks, Inc.

Moderator: Tom Umstead, Programming Editor, Multimedia Editor, Multichannel.com

2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m.—Social TV Case Study: Twitter and USTA Play Doubles

Nothing drives the social conversation more than a live TV event. And nothing enhances the live TV viewing experience more than social platforms. What does this experience look like, how are rights holders monetizing and what work is involved to pull it all off? Join this session to see how the USTA and Twitter partnered to bring sports fans an amazing US Open experience, and drive incremental revenue and distribution of videos and photos from @USOpen

· Nicole Jeter West, Senior Director, Ticketing and Digital Strategy, United States Tennis Association

· Mike Park, Product & Content Partnerships, Twitter Amplify

Moderator: Dade Hayes, Executive Editor, Broadcasting & Cable

2:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.—Andy Cohen, Host and Executive Producer, Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live”

Moderator, Mark Robichaux, Multichannel News

2:55 p.m.-3:40 p.m.—Technology Trends in Live Production Environments

This panel will look at the latest trends in technology that help broadcasters and producers optimize the quality and reliability of their live productions. We’ll examine several different markets for live production, including sports and entertainment and what distinguishes those markets from each other. We’ll look at the latest technologies, including the increasing popularity of bonded cellular systems and new developments in multiplatform delivery, as well as new audio and imaging technologies, including slo-mo and 4K/UHD.

· Jason Cohen, Director of Sports Production, HBO

· Efi Dilmoni, Broadcast Technology Consultant, Orad

· Larry Estrin, Director, Clear-Com Global Rental Group

· John Hamlin, Senior VP of Music Events & Talent, CMT

· James Stellpflug, VP, Sports Products—Americas, EVS

Moderator: Tom Butts, Editor-in-Chief, TV Technology

3:40 p.m.-4:45 p.m.—Cocktail Reception

For more information about the Business of Live Television Summit, including speaker bios, visit http://livetelevisionsummit.com/

To register to attend, visit http://livetelevisionsummit.com/?page_id=22

The Business of Live Television Summit, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Technology are produced by NewBay Media.