Africa Post Office Powers its Creative Success with EditShare

Boston, MA — July 9th, 2019 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, AQC and media management solutions, announced today that Nairobi-based creative facility, Africa Post Office (APO) has selected the EditShare suite of products to facilitate collaboration and media management for its critically acclaimed film, documentary, and editorial projects. APO will leverage EditShare EFS high-performance, scale-out shared storage, Flow media asset management (MAM), and Ark archiving backup solution for its projects. The first independent post facility of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, APO is lead by multi-award-winning editor Franki Ashiruka whose world-class body of work includes “Poacher” and “Tales from The Bush Larder.”

Serving as APO’s core media foundation, the EFS platform, with its unique collaborative project sharing capabilities, connects offline and online workflows. Coupled with Flow and Ark, the new foundation enables fast and reliable media management across the facility’s creative eco-system of editing, color grading, visual effects, motion graphics, and compositing suites.

“There is no other independent post facility like APO in Nairobi. Most post work is housed under specific film production companies. Unlike these businesses, we have complete autonomy and flexibility when it comes to projects and have been busy since opening our doors on day one. To balance the expanding list of projects with the high-caliber work we are known to deliver, we had to optimize the way we managed our media in order to grow,” states Ashiruka. “Centralizing all of our content onto a highly scalable, reliable and secure EFS, Flow and Ark integrated platform allowed us to eliminate a significant amount of manual and redundant work that interrupted the creative process. The entire team can now share projects and collaborate with colleagues in real time on developing scenes, even when they are working remotely. Overall, the investment in EditShare has established a much more fluid and faster turn around, allowing us to fit more projects through the pipe with a greater degree of creative energy going into every endeavor.”

The new EditShare powered media management foundation will support APO’s upcoming work on two highly rated reality television shows, “KCB Lion's Den,” which is based on the internationally franchised “Dragons' Den” and “The Great Kenyan Bake Off,” a Kenyan version of the immensely popular BBC Show “The Great British Bake Off.”

“A relatively new and fast-growing business like APO needs technology solutions like EditShare’s EFS, Flow, and Ark that can scale to meet the increasing project demands,” comments Tara Montford, Executive Vice President Business Development, EditShare. “The single node EFS platform allows APO to migrate their workflow into a modern scale-out environment that can expand with their business. When they are ready, they can simply add new storage nodes to increase capacity and bandwidth. This type of flexibility allows customers to step into the budget appropriate configurations with expansion options that provide a significant return on their investment.”

EditShare’s single node EFS systems, which ships with Flow and Ark, can be configured with additional capabilities such as high availability metadata servers, Flow workflow automation, remote editing modules, and EditShare QScan AQC solution to create a dynamic end-to-end workflow that facilitates media management from ingest to archive.

See EditShare In Action at MediatechAfrica2019

Attendees to the Mediatech Africa 2019 event held in Johannesburg, South Africa from July 17 - 19, can see the full range of EditShare solutions on booth D17.

