Aframe Unveils True Cloud Editing in Collaboration with Adobe Anywhere at NAB 2015

Aframe is ushering in the era of true broadcast-grade cloud editing with a technology demonstration of Aframe’s cloud video platform hosting Adobe® Anywhere, the collaborative workflow platform that enables teams to work together and create productions from virtually any location where there is network connectivity.

The combined solution, ‘Adobe Anywhere in the Cloud delivered by Aframe,’ will enable broadcasters and content producers to edit large-scale video projects remotely and securely and eliminate large capital outlay for infrastructure and equipment. It is being unveiled at NAB 2015 in Aframe’s booth SL10210.

By running Adobe Anywhere within Aframe’s cloud platform, teams can collaborate without limits. The “one-to-many” model enabled by the cloud ensures universal access to the correct media by all team members. Access is easily controlled, disaster recovery is automatic and capital expenses are all but eliminated. With this model, productions can inherit the power of traditional broadcast infrastructure all via the browser, on a per-project basis, assured that assets are safe but also easily accessible to every team member based on roles and device preferences.

“With Adobe Anywhere, editors and other video professionals can use local or remote networks to simultaneously access, stream, and work with remotely stored media. It gives teams the flexibility to tap into talent wherever they might be,” said Simon Williams, senior director of business development at Adobe. “Aframe’s integration with Adobe Anywhere significantly reduces the investment for customers in infrastructure – a big plus for many organizations.”

How it works

Visitors to Aframe’s booth will see how Aframe provides the central hub for the storage and management of original native video content, with Adobe Anywhere providing stream-based editing capabilities. The workflow enables content producers to browse cloud-hosted content stored in their Aframe projects and sync selected assets with an Adobe Anywhere Production, search across projects for clips with descriptive metadata matching specific keywords and preview media to pick out the best takes or pieces of footage.

Once clips are located, the Adobe Anywhere’s Mercury Streaming Engines generate a real-time adaptive bitrate stream of the high-resolution media to Adobe Premiere Pro CC, as if they were working off a connected drive or shared storage. Since the edit happens within Adobe Premiere Pro CC, there’s no new UI to learn or change of workflow. Editors can even pause/save work, and when they reconnect to the Internet, resume where they left off without having to duplicate media.

Work-in-progress is easily shared for approval via Aframe’s share link feature, which lets reviewers play back the latest cut on their mobile devices and provide feedback. Because sequences directly reference the high-res media on Aframe, to complete an edit users select and export them in the chosen resolution from Adobe Premiere Pro CC. There’s no need for a conform stage. Finished masters are stored in the Aframe project and can be delivered via Aframe’s automated, accelerated desktop application.

The fully integrated solution will require little or no setup and zero maintenance. Users need only to have the right version of Adobe Premiere Pro CC, a valid Adobe Anywhere license, and an Aframe account.

“Ever since we saw Adobe Anywhere, I have wanted to bring Aframe and Anywhere together. The dream has always been collaboration and editing in the cloud, with no download,” commented David Peto, Founder and CEO, Aframe. To finally see that dream a reality and the reaction we’ve had already, makes this one of the most exciting times in the history of the company – and we hope for the industry.”

About Aframe:

Aframe is a powerful and secure cloud platform for managing video content. Global teams and partners use Aframe to store large volumes of multi-format media in a central location and collaborate on projects in real-time. Aframe makes media management simple, efficient and cost effective. Headquartered in London with operations in Rainton, Boston and Los Angeles, Aframe’s secure infrastructure is trusted by broadcast, media and corporate organisations worldwide.