Aframe Adds Enhanced Security and Improved Usability to Cloud Based Video Platform

Today Aframe released the next iteration of its cloud video collaboration platform. Featuring new capabilities based on ideas and suggestions garnered from Aframe's customer feedback program, the new release enables corporate marketing teams, broadcasters and producers to upload, transcode and store video footage, organize content and collaborate across locations and time zones at every stage of the production media lifecycle.

The Fall 2015 release includes expanded file transfer capabilities and format support, new security controls and media library management features, enhanced audio features within the player and more updates that make managing professional video and production assets more efficient, accessible and cost effective.

Customers that have recently joined the Aframe platform include KPMG, Arsenal Football Club, A+E, and TELUS International. “Organizations appreciate the opportunity to contribute suggestions to the product roadmap,” said David Peto, Aframe’s Founder and CEO. “We’re continually expanding the platform to address the evolution of our customers' cloud-based media workflows. This release delivers on key feature requests such as new security controls critical to corporate enterprises and administrators, more flexible transfer of large files and complex media structures, the ability to preview, share and annotate native OP-Atom MXF media directly in the browser, and more,” added Peto.

Key new capabilities include:

Faster, More Flexible File Transfer Experience – Aframe now supports fast and efficient HTML5 file transfer within the web browser; there’s no need for users to install applications or deal with continual Java updates, and they can upload directly from iOS and Android devices. To address more complex folder structure transfers, Aframe’s Desktop app now includes a new settings page that facilitates transfer management through protocol selection and network utilization controls to improve performance.

Audio Track Selection – Aframe continues to add functionality to its comprehensive media player, with the new ability to mute and enable audio tracks present in the original source media while previewing video in the browser; a feature particularly useful for international promotional and re-versioning teams.

Enhanced Media Library Management – A new media library model lets users batch-consolidate media files and copy them from one project space to another, to better support access and retrieval by content collaborators. Combined with cross-project search and organization functions, this new model moves away from strict project-based partitioning to facilitate storage, access and availability of high-value, in-demand assets.

Expanded Format Support on Ingest – Users can now preview, share and annotate native OP-Atom MXF media from Avid Media Composer and Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve directly from their browsers. Digital dailies require no secondary transcode pass prior to upload, and can be delivered directly to editing as well as to production stakeholders for review and approval through the Share Link function. The new release also eliminates a significant pain point with support for spanned clips, presenting rushes/dailies that are part of a spanned selection stitched together as a single proxy, for continuous playback and improved metadata handling.

New Security Controls – Aframe continues to build on its metrics dashboard and user hierarchies, with a new page that enables administrators to configure services for all users within their accounts. From this consolidated management control page account administrators can now create custom roles and abilities for user types and apply them to all or a selection of users, mass-enable/disable features, and manage security settings across all interactions with customer content – providing complete visibility and control over the enterprise account and facilitating compliance with internal security policies.

Aframe Founder and CEO David Peto explained the rationale behind the direction in the firm’s R&D: “We know security and usability are key priorities for our customers. We’re ranked very highly in both areas in our satisfaction surveys, but we also know that we need to continually improve to keep up with customer demand.”

For more information on Aframe or to register for Fall Release Webinar visit www.aframe.com