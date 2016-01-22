IN ADVANCE OF A SPECIAL PRESENTATION DURING THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, WGN AMERICA RELEASES FIRST LOOK FEATURETTE FOR ORIGINAL ESCAPE THRILLER ‘UNDERGROUND’ PREMIERING MARCH 9 AT 10 PM ET/PT

In advance of WGN America’s “Underground” panel event, presented in partnership with The Blackhouse Foundation during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 23, the network released today the powerful first-look featurette for its highly anticipated Underground Railroad escape series “Underground” which is set to premiere March 9, 2016 (10pm ET/PT). From creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, and executive producer and Academy Award-winner John Legend, the 10-episode, hour-long program follows a group of courageous men and women who use their ingenuity, power and perseverance to attempt the greatest escape in history and break free, despite the dire consequences that awaited them on the other side.

The first look at “Underground” will air during the season one premiere of WGN America’s newest original drama “Outsiders,” premiering January 26 (9:00pm ET/PT).

In WGN America’s “Underground,” a courageous blacksmith Noah (Aldis Hodge) covertly organizes a small group of his fellow slaves and pieces together a daring plan of escape across hundreds of miles to freedom. The odds of success are razor-thin for those who make it off the plantation, while the risks, dangers and obstacles multiply each step of the way.

“Underground” features an acclaimed cast, including Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“True Blood,” “Friday Night Lights”), Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton”), Christopher Meloni (“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”), Alano Miller (“Jane The Virgin”), Jessica de Gouw (“Arrow,” “Dracula”), Marc Blucas (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Adina Porter (“The 100”), Mykelti Williamson (“Justified,” “24”), Amirah Vann (“Girls,” “And So It Goes”), Johnny Ray Gill (“Rectify”), Chris Chalk (“Gotham”), Reed Diamond (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Theodus Crane (“The Walking Dead”), Renwick Scott (“Treme”) and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”).

“Underground” is created by Misha Green ("Sons Of Anarchy," "Heroes") and Joe Pokaski (“Daredevil,” "Heroes,") who executive produce alongside Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman ("A Beautiful Mind," "I Am Legend") of Weed Road Pictures; and Joby Harold ("King Arthur," "Edge of Tomorrow") and Tory Tunnell ("King Arthur," "Holy Rollers") of Safehouse Pictures. Visionary artist and producer John Legend, an Academy Award, Golden Globe® and multi-Grammy Award winner, and his Get Lifted partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius executive produce. Additionally, Get Lifted oversees all elements of the show’s music. Anthony Hemingway (“The Wire,” “Treme”) directs and serves as executive producer for the first four episodes.

