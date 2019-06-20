AdScribe Supports Publitalia '80 to Deliver Next-Generation HbbTV Interactive Advertising in Italy

DUBLIN — June 19, 2019 — AdScribe, a subsidiary of Zenterio, announced that it has successfully brought next-generation, targeted advertising to Italian television viewers on compatible HbbTV devices. In partnering with AdScribe, Publitalia '80, the advertising sales house of the Italian free-to-air television network Mediaset Group, is now capable of displaying even more impactful and attractive creative output to engage brands' customers. Campaigns are built and managed using Engage Studio, AdScribe's innovative HbbTV authoring tool.

Drawing on AdScribe's extensive experience designing and deploying similar technology and campaigns around the world, Publitalia '80 have further enabled the interactive advertising features as part of a broadcast product offering, including full integration of campaign metrics with Mediaset's addressable advertising platform. Moreover, Engage Studio will enable greater creativity and scaling of campaign creation through an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

AdScribe Engage Studio is a complete, end-to-end multiscreen platform that enables TV platform operators and broadcasters to create and operate an interactive advertising and promotions business. With Engage Studio, operators and broadcasters can promote their own content and services or generate revenue from third-party advertisers. Engage Studio supports a wide variety of ad formats from static banners through to fully interactive applications with embedded video.

Moreover AdScribe Engage Studio authoring tool allows operators to build and deploy campaigns far quicker and with more creative freedom than traditional template approaches. The advertiser receives detailed reports on all interactions, as well as any data the viewers opt to submit. In some cases, viewer data may be auto-populated from a subscriber database, making the process seamless and ensuring a higher completion rate.

"Partnering with Publitalia '80 is further proof that our efforts are going in the right direction and that our Engage Studio platform is well-positioned within the next-gen TV ecosystem," said Donal O'Connor, CEO at AdScribe. "Interactive advertising is already a reality for broadcasters, creating new ways to keep and increase viewers' engagement and offering publishers and brands digital-like formats to promote their products on the TV screen."

"This project represents a further step ahead in Publitalia '80 and Mediaset's strategy to provide enriched advertising to their viewers with a scalable tool," said Paola Colombo, general manager, adtech and business development at Publitalia '80. "In 2019, we will strengthen our offering around HbbTV ad formats, and we selected Engage Studio to help us to rationalize and scale the creation of interactive content."

More information about AdScribe is available at www.adscribe.tv or www.zenterio.com.

About Publitalia '80

Publitalia '80 is Italy's leading advertising sales house, owned by the Mediaset Group.

About AdScribe

AdScribe is a technology and services business based in London and Dublin and operating worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenterio AB of Sweden. AdScribe works with distributors or owners of video content to help them measure, manage, and monetize full-census data from multiple devices. The AdScribe team has worked across most major territories in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle-East, and Australasia and have completed engagements with operators including AT&T Inc., Verizon Inc., Dish Network, Deutsche Telekom AG, Portugal Telecom, Swisscom, British Telecom, Vodafone, NTT, Foxtel/Austar, Sky New Zealand, Reliance, and others. In addition, the team has worked with major agencies on the buy-side including Group M (WPP), Publicis, Aegis, and Dentsu, as well as large content owners, programmers, and publishers across multiple territories internationally.

About Zenterio

Zenterio is a software and services business based in Linkoping and operates worldwide. Zenterio enables TV operators to manage and deliver entertainment securely and efficiently to the home while increasing business insight and value. Zenterio's portfolio of products and solutions includes a complete TV and OTT entertainment experience client. In addition, Zenterio provides cloud-based solutions for content aggregation, data and analytics, home automation integrations, and advanced advertising capabilities, with a focus on reducing cost and increasing ARPU. Zenterio also provides professional and consulting services, with global partners, to provide future-proofed lifecycle management for Linux and Android platforms.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

