Adorama Business Solutions Launches Adorama Access to Offer Best-in-Class Support

Adorama Access strengthens Adorama’s professional offerings with three-tier post-sales technical support plans for organizations looking to equip their businesses with the best audio and video technology on the market; meet the Technical Services team at NAB 2018

New York, NY – February 1, 2018 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is further expanding its Adorama Business Solutions B2B sales division with the launch of Adorama Access, a new subscription-based post-sales support program designed to deliver enterprise customers ongoing technical support after the initial point of purchase, from one year through the entire lifetime of a single order or entire account. Customers simply select the annual plan that’s best for them, from the Essentials to Plus to Partner, depending on their organization’s unique needs.

“Thanks to an immediate and receptive response to Adorama Business Solutions, we are already expanding our professional services team to meet the growing demand while providing additional support to our customers across our three core markets – corporate, educational and government institutions,” says Ed DeLauter, Adorama Business Solutions Director of Technical Services. “With the launch of Adorama Access, we’ll be offering even more support to our clients in the form of post-purchase technical support plans, customized training programs and installation assistance, ensuring our customers get the absolute most out of their technology.”

Adorama Access: An End-to-End Service

Adorama Business Solutions was designed to serve enterprise organizations such as studios, broadcasters, networks, houses of worship, and educational and government institutions making large investment purchases such as high-end video and audio equipment. Through three core service offerings – 1. Consultation, 2. Procurement, and 3. Support – Adorama Business Solutions helps organizations stay on the cutting-edge of media technology. Adorama Access further builds on this mission through a more formalized technical support program.

With Adorama Access, in addition to the pre-sales technical consultations on offer, customers can now purchase annual post-sale technical support plans that cover either a single order, or an entire account. Adorama Access offers three distinct plans*, depending on the level of support required by the customer:

Essentials: The Essentials plan was built for customers who need help with the initial setup of their new equipment, with ongoing email support to address any additional questions throughout the lifetime of their plan. Perfect for organizations who have technical expertise in house but need an extra hand every now and then to ensure their technology is running smoothly. Plus: For a deeper level of support, customers can opt for the Plus plan. This plan includes everything covered in Essentials as well as direct telephone access to the Adorama Business Solutions Technical Services Team. These customers will also benefit from Adorama’s relationships with manufacturers to help them get the most out of their products. Partner: For larger organizations, the Partner plan is the way to go. This all-encompassing plan covers all products purchased from Adorama on the entire account and offers everything in Plus, as well as ongoing consultations and reconfiguration assistance – meaning all end-users have a single point of contact for technical assistance from Adorama Business Solutions.

*Each Adorama Access plan has a one-year minimum commitment.

In addition to post-purchase support plans, Adorama Access services include:

Installation and integration assistance : The Technical Services team will help design installations and ensure technology and equipment is implemented properly.

: The Technical Services team will help design installations and ensure technology and equipment is implemented properly. Customized training programs: A member of the Adorama Business Solutions Technical Services team will provide onsite or virtual technical training to staff customized for each client, such as how to operate new cameras for junior producers at a broadcast company.

Meet with Adorama Business Solutions at NAB 2018

Attending the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas this April? Schedule a meeting with a member of the Adorama Business Solutions Technical Team to further discuss your organization’s unique needs and to find out how Adorama Access can help transform your business. To schedule a briefing at NAB 2018, please email abs@adorama.com.

About Adorama Business Solutions

Adorama Business Solutions cultivates one-to-one managed customer relationships through consultation, procurement and support services, giving customers a dedicated point of contact for all product questions and further strengthening the connection between enterprise customers and Adorama. The Adorama Business Solutions Technical Services team is a professional services resource providing customers with unparalleled breadth and depth of technical expertise on equipment, troubleshooting, industry trends and changes.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with an Adorama Business Solutions technical experts, please contact abs@adorama.com or visit www.adorama.com/abs.

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact

Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

(e) megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 617 480 3674