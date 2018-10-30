Adelaide Convention Centre Selects Riedel Communications MediorNet and Artist to Provide Comprehensive Signal Transport and Comms

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Oct. 30, 2018 — The Adelaide Convention Centre (ACC) has deployed an expansive signal transport and communications backbone powered by Riedel's MediorNet real-time media network and Artist digital matrix intercom system. MediorNet provides integrated, decentralized, and fully redundant signal distribution and processing throughout the Centre's three buildings, with an available capacity of 1,092 Gbps and the ability to route more than 1,000 simultaneous HD-SDI signals.

Situated at the heart of Adelaide's iconic Riverbank precinct, the ACC opened as Australia's first purpose-built convention centre in 1987. The Riedel network is part of a recently completed AU$397 million redevelopment, which included the addition of two new buildings (East and West) and saw the venue emerge as one of the world's most modern, flexible, and technologically-advanced convention centres. Each year, the ACC delivers approximately 700 individual events, welcoming 200,000 delegates and guests.

Riedel MediorNet represents a significant upgrade over the ACC's previous infrastructure, which relied on analog audio multicores, RGBHV video cabling, and DMX over copper cabling. The decentralized MediorNet backbone affords the ACC the ability to route any type of signal from any point in the venue to any other point or points in the convention centre without requiring staff to reconfigure any cables.

"Previously, running the signal cables to support a client event could take up to two hours. Now we're able to configure the MediorNet components in just a few minutes", said Matthew Stanton, Technology and Venue Operations Manager, Adelaide Convention Centre. "The time savings and reduced labour mean that we can offer more flexible services to our clients and accommodate last-minute requests, such as increases in signal counts. This kind of flexibility simply wasn't possible with our previous infrastructure."

Deployed in a decentralized configuration, the ACC's MediorNet backbone ensures fully redundant distribution of all signals including video, analog and digital audio, intercom, ArtNet lighting control, AV control system signals, and data for speaker support. Each of the three ACC buildings is outfitted with a MediorNet Modular mainframe paired with a MetroN core router. MetroN provides robust video router functionality with switching delays of <40ms as well as high-speed re-routing. The frame can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet nodes via fiber.

The ACC also has 23 MediorNet Compact and Compact Pro stageboxes for portable signal distribution at locations such as stage floors, grids, and front-of-house positions. There are also five MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution network devices for additional signal distribution requirements. One of the MicroN devices is configured as a dedicated multiviewer using the MediorNet MultiViewer App.

For robust crew and staff communications, an Artist 128 digital matrix intercom mainframe supports wired and wireless intercom beltpacks, with signals distributed throughout the three buildings by MediorNet. Riedel's Performer Digital Partylines are carried over the MediorNet Compact Pros via native AES3 paths, which are all connected to the Artist matrix via MADI.

"The ACC is a dazzling showcase for everything that sets MediorNet apart from its competition — namely, decentralized signal routing, redundancy of core components, and the flexibility to set up point-to-point or point-to-multipoint configurations on the fly and with minimal effort," said John Bell, Riedel Communications General Manager, Australia. "With the modularity and scalability to grow the system as the Centre's requirements expand, MediorNet is a valuable competitive differentiator as the ACC continues to compete for global convention and event clients."

About the Adelaide Convention Centre

Set at the heart of Adelaide's Riverbank precinct, the Adelaide Convention Centre opened as Australia's first convention centre in 1987. Regarded among the world's top convention centres, the multi-award winning venue has played host to more than 1800 key conferences, welcomed more than six million delegates and guests, and delivered in excess of $1.4 billion in economic benefit to the State of South Australia over the past three decades. The venue recently emerged as one of the world's most modern, flexible and technologically advanced meetings and events venues following a $397 million redevelopment. Over the next 25 years, the venue is forecast to inject an additional $1.92 billion into the South Australian economy. More: www.adelaidecc.com.au.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

