Actus Digital Drives Media Monitoring Efficiency With New Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

BOSTON, Mass. — Aug. 28, 2019 — Actus Digital, a leading provider of compliance and media monitoring solutions, today announced that its world-renowned media monitoring system has been enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that dramatically speed up workflows. Using Actus Digital's intelligent, data-driven platform, media companies can automatically tag, organize, and categorize video recordings to enable rapid retrieval of relevant content and clips creation for social media outlets and the web.

"In today's media environment, companies are dealing with a massive amount of content and data. How fast they can analyze data, find relevant content, and turn that content into engaging clips is a major differentiator," said Raphael Renous, CTO, Actus Digital. "AI is a game changer for media monitoring, as it opens up an entire new range of workflows and automation options. With our AI media monitoring platform, tagging and clips creation is an instantaneous process based on comprehensive content analysis, and we're excited to bring that unique value prop to our customers."

Actus Digital's media monitoring platform, newly enhanced with AI, allows media companies to more intelligently monitor and search for content beyond the channel name, date/time, extracted metadata (i.e., as run/EPG, closed caption), and manually entered metadata. In addition, users can use the platform to search for spoken words (speech to text), text that appears in the videos, specific faces (facial recognition), logos and logo changes, and detect advertising. The AI capabilities are among ongoing improvements to the compliance solution, which offers detailed reports on loudness, SCTE, closed captions, automatic configuration options, OTT monitoring, and more.

AI capabilities have also been added to Actus Digital's Clip Factory clips creation workflow for increased speed and efficiency. With these new options, media companies can decrease manual labor and gain an edge on the competition.

The Actus Digital media monitoring platform delivers an intelligent approach to monitoring and support for multiple deployment environments, including on-premise, virtualization, cloud, and hybrid.

Actus Digital will demonstrate the latest innovations for its media compliance and monitoring platforms at IBC2019, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam at stand 3.C69. For more information, visit www.actusdigital.com.

About Actus Digital (www.actusdigital.com)

Actus Digital has delivered compliance and media monitoring solutions since 2005. Over 500 customers worldwide use Actus systems to record their linear and OTT content 24x7 to ensure compliance with regulation requirements such as closed caption, loudness, SCTE 35/104, NAVE, DVB subtitles, teletext, and multiple audio tracks. The Actus platform supports any input, including TS/IP, SDI, ASI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP, and DVB. It also includes alerts and video analysis, MultiViewer, ratings analysis, advanced clip creation, and export from any PC, Mac, mobile phone, or iPad via the web browser. With offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, Actus provides up to 24x7 support for customers in any time zone. For more information visit www.actusdigital.com.

