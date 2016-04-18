AccuWeather Unveils New CampaignTrail Application for StoryTeller at 2016 National Association of Broadcasters Show

See how CampaignTrail makes election coverage faster, easier, and more effective than ever before at AccuWeather booth #SL6010.

AccuWeather Global Headquarters - April 18, 2016 -- AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, announces all-new CampaignTrail™, the break-through election application now available in StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only complete, interactive touchscreen solution for the entire news presentation. AccuWeather is demonstrating CampaignTrail live at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show April 18-21, 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV – AccuWeather booth #SL6010.

CampaignTrail provides superior political news coverage, setting television stations apart to lead in their markets during the highly-watched election period through innovative, informative, and engaging real-time campaign reporting. County-by-county, state-by-state, and district U.S. elections are quickly and effectively covered through live updates in an interactive presentation that appeals to digital-savvy viewers. Dynamic detailed voting maps and stunning graphics engage the audience and uniquely illustrate the latest events in the race.

Now through Election Day, in one single news presentation, stations can quickly incorporate detailed voting maps, graphics, cut to live reporters in the field, and much more. Through an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, CampaignTrail provides the complete set of tools to create network-quality broadcast presentations with 3D mapping, census data integration, and use of additional media elements such as video and social media. CampaignTrail also provides the high flexibility and customization to tailor every presentation to each station’s local election coverage needs.

“This year’s elections are of the utmost importance, generating high viewer interest. AccuWeather developed CampaignTrail to help stations provide market-leading local election coverage in a fast and easy, interactive news presentation that will set them apart,” said Ryan Ayres, Vice President of Display Systems and Services at AccuWeather. “Audiences want to know the latest election developments. StoryTeller with all-new CampaignTrail is the answer to keep them engaged throughout the Presidential election."

CampaignTrail also uses real-time data to project results with its prediction mode, helping viewers see what may be ahead in the breaking election story. Additionally, the application can automatically ingest election results from all major election data providers for live on-air updates. CampaignTrail can even go beyond election updates, covering a variety of topics in detailed map views including news, crime, commerce, and more, bringing each campaign story to life for the audience.

CampaignTrail will be demonstrated live in StoryTeller by AccuWeather at NAB 2016 AccuWeather Booth #SL6010. To learn more or to schedule executive interviews during the show, contact Justin Roberti at 814-235-8756 or Justin.Roberti@AccuWeather.com.

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather applications and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices, serving 15 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only solution of its kind for the entire news presentation that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, newspapers and the new AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

