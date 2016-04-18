AccuWeather Showcases Revolutionary New Innovations in StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution at NAB 2016

See how StoryTeller makes the entire news presentation faster, easier, and more effective than ever before at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show booth #SL6010.

AccuWeather Global Headquarters - April 18, 2016-- AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced industry-leading innovations in StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only complete, interactive touchscreen solution for the entire news presentation. AccuWeather will demonstrate these revolutionary advancements live at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show today through April 21, 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV – AccuWeather booth #SL6010.

StoryTeller by AccuWeather makes the entire news presentation faster, easier, and more effective, uniquely connecting with a digital-savvy audience. With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, StoryTeller empowers anyone to create customized, interactive presentations that integrate the power of user-generated content (UGC), breaking news, live audience polling, real-time social media interaction, up-to-the-minute election results, traffic, customizable maps, weather, and much more.

StoryTeller innovation announcements at NAB 2016 include:

· All-new CampaignTrail™ provides superior political campaign coverage. County-by-county, state-by-state, and district elections are quickly and effectively covered through live updates in an interactive, engaging presentation. Highly customizable and easy to use, CampaignTrail also forecasts results with its prediction mode. Dynamic detailed voting maps and stunning graphics engage viewers and illustrate the latest events in the race. CampaignTrail goes beyond elections results, covering a variety of topics in detailed map views including news, crime, commerce, and more, bringing each story to life for the audience.

· SocialPulse™ integrates the most relevant social media content directly into news presentations easier and faster than ever before. Customizable with all-new editing and display capabilities, SocialPulse now provides time-saving filtering options to instantly pinpoint social media content on specific topics of interest, making your audience an important part of the news presentation to drive loyalty and engagement.

· All-new MapDesk™ is the complete broadcast mapping solution. With its wide range of highly customizable and compelling map templates, it delivers precise accuracy with scalable world maps and quick navigation down to specific GPS locations. MapDesk also seamlessly integrates multiple media inputs including text, live-streaming cameras, pre-produced videos, and more into an integrated news presentation to attract viewers.

AccuWeather also debuted StormDirector+ at NAB 2016, the all-new advanced interactive global weather broadcast solution. StormDirector+ is a complete, turnkey system that is highly customizable and delivers network-quality weather presentations. Available as a stand-alone weather system, StormDirector+ is also fully compatible with StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution. StormDirector+ has unique capabilities to get local, regional, and national breaking weather news on the air first and fast, including exclusive AccuWeather Advanced Warnings™, AccuWeather MinuteCast® minute-by-minute forecasts, and Future Radar.

“StoryTeller is the must-see news presentation solution at NAB 2016 that will connect with a digital-savvy audience, now faster, easier, and more effectively than ever before,” said Loren Tobia, Vice President of Sales, Display Systems and Services at AccuWeather. “With comprehensive new additions and innovations now available in StoryTeller, television stations will have everything they need to bring the most advanced, engaging broadcast presentation to their audience and stay ahead of the competition.”

AccuWeather's unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution is used in newsrooms across North America, including 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets, as well as in China, Belgium, Nigeria, India, South America, Netherlands, Mexico, and the Caribbean with a global audience reach of over 100 million U.S. viewers and more than 300 million worldwide.

StoryTeller and StormDirector+ will be demonstrated live at NAB 2016 AccuWeather Booth #SL6010. To learn more or to schedule executive interviews during the show, contact Justin Roberti at 814-235-8756 or Justin.Roberti@AccuWeather.com.

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather applications and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices and serving 15 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only solution of its kind for the entire news presentation that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, newspapers and the new AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.