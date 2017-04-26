AccuWeather Debuts Audience Grabbing Digital Content Program at NAB 2017

New content sharing program builds audience for participating AccuWeather partners through exclusive, interactive breaking news and weather content



AccuWeather Global Headquarters - April 26, 2017 --AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced the AccuWeather Digital Content Partner Program™, providing exclusive, interactive digital content to participating partners. AccuWeather launched the new collaboration at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show this week, with information available at Booth #SL6816.



AccuWeather’s innovative new program provides unique, engaging content to support partners as a top source in providing breaking news and weather content from AccuWeather’s robust library of interactive severe weather videos and compelling explanations of weather events to proprietary AccuWeather ReadyTM preparedness tools and tips. In return, participating partners share their digital content through AccuWeather’s expansive cross-platform reach.



AccuWeather’s comprehensive, easy-to-use and expanding suite of weather content differentiates stations from their competition to win in their markets, building audience through the most relevant, captivating, and exclusive content. This mutually beneficial partnership will expand brand reach and revenue by showcasing the best-in-market content across digital platforms.



Leveraging its experience and expertise, AccuWeather has established a significant breaking news and weather content library including proprietary 360° video content, bringing users into weather events like never before. New videos and content are continually added to the library to provide fresh, new content to viewers.



AccuWeather launched the 360˚ extreme weather video series to document weather events including tornadoes, hurricanes and blizzards. These videos give viewers a unique, immersive perspective on weather events that are interesting, engaging, and educational. This advancement not only allows viewers to see the storm up close, but puts them right in the middle of it. As one example, AccuWeather’s Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured 360˚ video of a level 2 tornado in Wray, Colorado. Timmer was able to record the event and quickly gain worldwide attention that has since garnered over 20 million viral views.



The program also works in conjunction with AccuWeather’s Audience Building Partnership where stations can substantially grow viewership and build ratings, receiving weather alerts, news, and updates with Superior Accuracy™ from the most trusted source for weather information. Through the Audience Building Partnership, stations can access AccuWeather MinuteCast® – patented Minute-by-Minute precipitation forecasts localized to each street address or GPS location worldwide – available exclusively to Audience Building Partners, a significant and differentiating benefit.



AccuWeather is exhibiting at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show, AccuWeather Booth #SL6816.



