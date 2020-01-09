AC-ET Appointed Distributor for Calibre’s HQUltra700 Range of Switcher-Scalers

Source: AC-ET

A.C. Entertainment Technologies Ltd. (AC-ET) has been appointed as the exclusive UK distributor for Calibre’s HQUltra700 series of universal live events switcher-scalers with immediate effect. Sister Company, A.C. Entertainment Technologies Ireland Ltd. will handle distribution in the Republic of Ireland.

British based manufacturer, Calibre has been providing image scaling technology for over 30 years for use with large LED videowalls, designed for concerts, award ceremonies, rental/staging, advertising, and for image scalers for professional projection applications.

Calibre’s HQUltra700 series, consisting of the HQUltra730ASV and the HQUltra770ASV, are universal live events switcher-scalers with the ability to drive flat panel displays, projectors or LED videowalls. These premium models include 3G-SDI, Genlock, Analog Audio and H.264 1080p Streaming Video input as standard. For LED videowalls HQUltra700 models have a special LED mode with per-edge pixel-accurate image sizing for fast pixel-perfect image alignment on arbitrary resolution LED videowalls.

The range, featuring Calibre’s proprietary HQUltraFast input channel switching, have a wide range of input connectivity for today’s digitally connected ProAV world, but are still able to support legacy formats too, all with great image quality.

“Being able to provide our customers with a reliable product that can cope with traditional projection or irregular pixel accurate LED wall configurations is crucial. The features of the Calibre HQUltra700 series give our customers the ability to switch and scale anything up to 4K both in and out, making it a real must have in their inventories.I’m very excited to have Calibre in our portfolio as it complements our existing brands from the source through to the end display technologies.”

Stuart Burdett, Video Sales Manager