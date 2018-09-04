THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® TOP THE CHARTSWITH KEY INTERNATIONAL SALES SECURED BY ALFRED HABER, INC.

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – September 04, 2018 – With the recent announcement that the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards® will return to Los Angeles in 2019 after being held in New York,earlier this year,for its 60anniversary celebration, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc. (AHI), exclusive international distributor of the show, announced today that the company has already lined up several key international sales for the 2019 music event slated for February 10 at the iconic STAPLES Center. The ceremony will broadcast in the U.S. on the CBS Television Network for the 47th consecutive year.

Major broadcasters finalized thus far for the 61st edition of “Music’s Biggest Night®” include: Rogers (Canada), Tencent (China), WOWOW (Japan), VTM (Belgium), M-Net (Africa), Channel One (Russia), Viacom 18 (India), WDR (Germany), D17 (France), and Bangkok Broadcasting (Thailand).

“Seen in more than 195 territories worldwide, the GRAMMY Awards are a celebration of all genres of music,” commented Haber. “Couple this with the very top performing names in the industry and you have a musical extravaganza that I’m certain will resonate, as always, with viewers around the world.”

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY®™

The Recording Academy™ represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards®—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

The Alfred Haber Group of Companies – Alfred Haber, Inc., Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc.and Alfred Haber Television, Inc.– together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual events and music specials, and are leading independent distributors of primetime reality series, specials, and documentaries. We acquire and represent content from a broad list of clients worldwide, including production companies and television broadcasters. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.