2020 NAB Crystal Radio Awards Entry Window Now Open

Washington, D.C. -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is accepting entries for the NAB Crystal Radio Awards, honoring outstanding community service. Winners are announced at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, held Tuesday, April 21 during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Established in 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards bring national recognition to radio stations for their year-round commitment to serving communities. A panel of judges with backgrounds in broadcasting and community service select 50 finalists and 10 winners.

Stations must submit an online entry here describing their community service efforts for the 2019 calendar year.

Finalists will be announced in February. Entry submissions must be received by January 31. Entry information is available here or by contacting NAB Television/Radio Awards Manager Tobi Hall.