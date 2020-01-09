2019 Fall Television And Streaming Series Rely On Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA-January 9, 2020 - Blackmagic Design today announced that the company’s production and post products are being used to complete many of the fall 2019 season’s new and returning television shows and streaming series, including “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Modern Family” and “Madam Secretary.”

“Arrow”, “Treadstone," and “Young Sheldon” couldn’t be more different in style. Each series has distinct challenges and needs,” said senior colorist George Manno of Picture Shop. “Whether it be managing noise in low light scenes, creating deliverables fast and efficiently, or simply having outstanding tools to create beautiful images, DaVinci Resolve Studio was the right solution. I love the range of tools available to me as a colorist, as well as our directors, cinematographers, executives.”

"More exterior night locations than ever before meant available light, high ISO were the answers for season three of ‘No Activity.’ The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K worked perfectly in these environments and mixes well with the other cameras in our arsenal,” said Judd Overton, Director of Photography for CBS All Access’ “No Activity.”

Some of the 2019 fall series using Blackmagic Design cameras include:

“Blue Bloods” post production firm Filmworks/FX NY’s VFX Supervisor Mike Warren and his team used Production Camera 4Ks for VFX shots;

DP Richard Rutkowski, one of the cinematographers on “Castle Rock,” used Micro Studio Camera 4Ks to capture unique, remote angles;

“God Friended Me” DP Brian Rigney Hubbard used Pocket Cinema Camera;

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” DP John Tanzer used URSA Mini Pro G2 for the show’s “ThunderGun” episode;

“Madam Secretary” DP Learan Kahanov used Pocket Cinema Cameras and Pocket Cinema Camera 4K for specialized shots;

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” VFX Supervisor Lesley Robson-Foster used URSA Mini Pro and Pocket Cinema Camera 4K for VFX plates;

“No Activity” DP Judd Overton used URSA Mini Pro and Pocket Cinema Camera 4K.

For on set grading and DIT work:

“All American” DIT Urban Olsson used DaVinci Resolve and Smart Videohub 12x12 and 20x20 routers, DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G, UltraStudio HD Mini and Multiview 4;

“Almost Family” and “Madam Secretary” DIT Keith Putnam used Smart Videohub 20x20, Mini Converters, UltraStudio Mini Monitor and DaVinci Resolve Studio;

“Arrow” DIT Rafel Seyed Mahmud used DaVinci Resolve, DeckLinks and Smart Videohubs;

“Arrow” DITs Robert Popkin and Refah Mahmoud used DaVinci Resolve, Smart Videohub 20x20, Mini Converters, DeckLink Mini Recorder, Mini Monitor and UltraStudio HD Mini;

“Bull” DIT Thomas Wong used UltraStudio and DeckLink capture and playback devices;

“God Friended Me” DIT Chandler Tucker used DaVinci Resolve and DeckLink Quad;

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” DIT John Goodner used DaVinci Resolve, UltraStudio Mini Monitor, Smart Videohub 12x12 and UltraStudio Mini Recorder;

“Last Man Standing” DIT Von Thomas used DaVinci Resolve;

“A Million Little Things” DIT Dwight Hartnett used DaVinci Resolve, UltraStudio Mini Recorders and Smart Videohubs;

“No Activity” DIT Dane Brehm used Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12, ATEM Production Studio 4K switcher, Smart Videohub 12x12, SmartView Duo, SmartScope Duo 4K monitor and UltraStudio 4K.

For VFX with Blackmagic Design cameras, DaVinci Resolve Studio or Fusion Studio:

Crafty Apes VFX Editor Heather Taylor used DaVinci Resolve Studio as part of their VFX editorial work on "Creepshow;"

Filmworks/FX NY VFX Supervisor Mike Warren and his team used DaVinci Resolve as an integral component of their VFX pipeline, along with Intensity Shuttle for Thunderbolt for playback and Production Camera 4Ks for VFX shots for “Blue Bloods;”

Ingenuity Studio used DaVinci Resolve for color matching or LUT creation on “Black-ish,” “Bless This Mess,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “A Million Little Things,” “Modern Family” and “Superstore.” Ingenuity also used DaVinci Resolve for color matching during their visual effects work for “Stumptown;”

InvisEffects Founder and VFX Supervisor Mike Gaines used DaVinci Resolve for visual effects conforms and output on “Bless This Mess” and “Modern Family;”

Muse VFX Founders and Visual Effects Supervisors John Gross and Fred Pienkos and their team used Fusion Studio to composite "Emergence," "The Neighborhood," "NCIS" and "Madam Secretary;"

VFX Supervisor Lesley Robson-Foster used URSA Mini Pro and Pocket Cinema Camera 4K for VFX plates on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

For post production with DaVinci Resolve Studio:

“American Horror Story” graded by Light Iron’s Jeremy Sawyer;

“American Housewife” graded by Level 3’s Patrick Woodard;

“Arrow,” “Treadstone” and “Young Sheldon” graded by Picture Shop’s George Manno;

“Batwoman – Pilot” graded by Encore’s Phil Azenzer;

“Black Monday” graded by Technicolor’s Doug Delaney;

“The Blacklist” graded by Technicolor’s David Aaron Waters;

“Blue Bloods” graded by Company 3’s Andrew Geary;

“The Feed” graded by Encore’s Paul Ensby and Paul Staples;

“The Flash” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” graded by Level 3’s Ken Van Deest;

“Get Shorty” graded by Picture Shop’s Shane Harris;

“God Friended Me” graded by Company 3’s Tim Stipan;

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” graded by Technicolor’s Tom Forletta;

“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Man with a Plan,” “Mom” and “Supernatural” graded by Technicolor’s Sparkle;

“Hunters” graded by Sim Post LA’s Joe Finley;

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” Graded by Company 3’s Stefan Sonnenfeld and Cody Baker;

“Looking for Alaska” graded by Encore’s Tony D'Amore;

“Madam Secretary” and “Mr. Mercedes” graded by Sim Post LA’s Todd Bochner;

“The Man in the High Castle” and “Station 19” graded by Technicolor’s Roy Vasich;

“NCIS” and “NCIS: NOLA” graded by Picture Shop’s George Delaney;

“NCIS: LA” graded by DigitalFilm Tree’s Thomas Galyon;

“Prodigal Son” graded by Picture Shop’s Shane Harris;

“The Resident” graded by Company 3’s J. Cody Baker;

“The Rookie” graded by Company 3’s Dave Hussey;

“The Simpsons” graded by Technicolor’s Jason Fabbro;

“S.W.A.T.” graded by Company 3’s Siggy Ferstl;

“The Unicorn” and “The Walking Dead” graded by Picture Shop’s Chris Boyer.

