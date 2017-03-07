2017 NAB Preview: Source Digital to Demonstrate Marketing Tech Strategies

PHILADELPHIA,March 6, 2017 – At the 2017 NAB Show (Booth SU10226), Source Digital, a leading technology product and service provider specializing in monetization strategies around digital content, will demonstrate how content owners can effectively integrate marketing technologies into their strategy to further monetize their productions. Video distributors will also learn how personalization, smart content and omni-screen use increases consumer engagement and can create new business opportunities in advertising and branding. Source Digital’s SourceSync.io® platform enables a range of capabilities that include content as a storefront for monetization, brand and product engagement, second level story lines, content discovery and more.

At NAB 2017, Source Digital will exhibit a series of exciting ways content owners and brands can utilize its SourceSync.io platform to create viewer engagement and monetization strategies for multi-screen viewing. The technology enables viewers to intuitively and instantly discover and access related experiences while viewing programming on any device – smart phone, tablet, computer and traditional TV. The company will also be demonstrating patented solutions that enable a range of user engagement capabilities.

“NAB is the premiere event for the digital media, entertainment and technology industry to discover new technology, strategies and business models,” says Hank Frecon, CEO, Source Digital. “Source Digital has embraced content delivery and the omni-screen world, and is primed to address the associated emerging opportunities that will prove value to decision-makers attending the NAB show.”

Established as an open platform strategy, SourceSync.io seamlessly interfaces with any existing asset management system, production or postproduction data source to virtually sync it with new data for alignment at any moment in time within the content. By creating an extended sync database to the content, the user engagement remains evergreen for the content’s entire lifecycle allowing perpetual discovery and even consumer contribution. This includes use of advanced cognitive capture and alignment resources allowing an unlimited amount of data to be structured and stored against any frame of video. In addition, these stores of captured metadata can be leveraged across traditional TV, film, OTT and OVP platform delivery, including use of the emerging Dolby® AC-4 ATSC standard for personalization and content discovery.

Technology Demonstrations

Source Digital will be demonstrating several hybrid consumer engagement applications that leverage social media, messaging and sharing:

Using omni-screen and second-screen to simultaneously discover content for purchasing.

“Favorite Moment” identification that demonstrates social sharing and organic purchases.

Extending a program’s storyline allowing deeper discovery of details such as locations, fashion and cast members.

Coupon pulling and wallet integration based on personalized interest.

About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in digital platform and application monetization strategies that connect personalization, smart content and omni-screen use. The Source Digital team includes industry-leading experts who developed a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform for a new generation of content viewers that interfaces with any device. As innovators, the Source Digital team developed a platform that allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their real-time and file-based programs to viewers. This will allow viewers to instantly access and discover related experiences while viewing programming on any device – smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.