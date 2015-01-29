2015 HPA Tech Retreat(r) Unveils Expanded Session Schedule

Power-Packed Lineup at Preeminent Technology Event Focuses Beyond the Horizon

Indian Wells, CA - The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) (HPA) has announced the final schedule for the 2015 HPA Tech Retreat(r), February 9th to 13th, 2015 in Indian Wells, CA. The Tech Retreat is a relaxed yet focused gathering where engineering, technology and strategic business leaders join top creative talent to explore and debate the most compelling topics facing the media and entertainment industry today. The event offers four solidly scheduled days of sessions, demonstrations and events, and delivers a forward looking perspective on an industry continuing its dynamic and rapid transformation of how content is created, finished, distributed and arrived.

For 20 years, the Tech Retreat has proven to be a bellwether event where groundbreaking ideas are born and industry-changing technologies unveiled. From drones and UHD, the cloud and cyber security, to maintaining creative intent while exploring the next iteration of broadcast standards - if it's being thought about, it will be discussed, debated, and perhaps even refuted at the Tech Retreat. More than 45 sessions, 75 early morning thought provoking breakfast roundtables and over 100 speakers make up the conference program. In addition, 30 new technologies are slated to debut in the event's curated Demo Room, and the schedule is crafted to offer time for exploration and interaction.

Leon Silverman, President of the HPA, noted, "As we enter our 21st year, the Tech Retreat continues to be one of those events you can't afford to miss. The mix of topics, technology and top industry minds makes this event a yearly check-in with industry gurus and deep thinkers that seem to gather at the HPA every year in the desert. Making the pilgrimage to the HPA Tech Retreat seems to provide so many of us with a check on the pulse of the entire industry."

Speakers and Sessions

For the complete 2015 HPA Tech Retreat schedule and speakers' bios, click HERE. There are over 45 sessions presented during the course of the Retreat (Please note the final schedule is subject to change.)

Highlights of the 2015 HPA Tech Retreat include:

The HPA Supersession - A full day of sessions focused on a shifting industry. Just when we thought we had mastered the transition to the “digital age,” we’re seeing new and fundamental shifts.

Keynote – Not Your Father’s Post

Cyber and Content Security: Time for a Strategy Change

Sensory Stimulation

Next Generation of Cinema: New Technologies and Techniques: What they Mean for Filmmakers

Understanding the New Acquisition

From Snowflakes to Standards: Maintaining Creative Intent in Evolutionary Times

Drones for Dummies

The Annual Broadcasters Update

Personalized and Immersive Sound

DDP and IMF

The Cloud Demystified

Utilizing Fingerprinting Technology for Shot Matching

Enhancing the Creative Palette

Automatic Content Recognition

Among nearly 100 All Star speakers, the Lineup Includes:

Wendy Aylsworth, Warner Bros.

Bill Bennett, ASC

Stephen Beres, HBO

Sara-Duran Singer, Netflix

John Fithian, National Association of Theater Owners

Barbara Lange, SMPTE

Carolina Lavatelli, Internet of Trust

Pete Ludé, Real D

Theresa Miller, Lionsgate

Loren Nielsen, Entertainment Technology Consultants

Daryn Okada, ASC

Vikram Phatak, NSS Labs

Bob Seidel, CBS

Skip Pizzi, NAB

Andy Shenkler, Sony DADC New Media Solutions

Leon Silverman, HPA

Masayuki Sugawara, NHK

Larry Thorpe, Canon

Mario Vecchi, PBS

Erik Weaver, Entertainment Technology Center at USC

Silverman commented, "It's our 21st year, and the lineup is more inspiring and informative than ever. We don't go to the Tech Retreat with the answers, we go with the questions, and that's by design. And you always leave feeling as though you've been engaged and informed, even though you may leave with different questions! It's not a sales event, it not a typical conference, it's not a trade show, and it's not a scholarly event. But, it's personal and thought provoking, and all of the most interesting people are there; especially the ones you have never met. There's simply nothing else like it."

Throughout the Tech Retreat, new technologies are explored and demonstrated in sessions and in the Demo Room. This year, dozens of new technologies will appear, in keeping with the event's history of unveiling important technological advancements - advanced cameras, holographic imagery, 3D, to name a few. Another first this year, Christie's new laser projection solution will be utilized during the Tech Retreat Sessions.

Registration for the HPA Tech Retreat is strongly recommended. The Tech Retreat is a limited attendance event and seating is approaching capacity and expected to sell out. It is still possible to register, but pre-conference registration closes Monday, February 2, 2014, after which time only onsite registrations will be accepted, and those registrations are space-permitting. Full-conference as well as one-day registrations are available. Registration includes conference sessions, breakfast roundtables, lunch, demo room, and social events.

For more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities, http://hollywoodpostalliance.org/, call 213.614.0860 or email Eileen Kramer at ekramer@hpaonline.com. For press registration, please contact ignite strategic communications, chris@ignite.bz, 818.980.3473.

Sponsors of the HPA Tech Retreat include Aspera, Avid, Black Magic Design, Christie Digital,Dolby, Fuji, Oracle, Quantum, Sohonet, Sony, Spectra Logic.

About the HPA Tech Retreat (r)

The HPA Tech Retreat(r) is an informal gathering, in the Palm Springs area, of the top industry engineering, technical, and creative talent, as well as strategic business leaders focused on technology, from all aspects of digital cinema, post production, film, television, video, broadcast and related technology areas, for the exchange of information. The 2015 HPA Tech Retreat will take place February 9 to 13, in Indian Wells, California.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content. Through their partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)), the leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, the HPA continues to extend its support of the community it represents. Information about the HPA is available at ww.hpaonline.com.

# # #

ignite strategic communications

p: 818.980.3473

Christine Purse, chris@ignite.bz or

Mimi Rossi, mimi@ignite.bz