2015 HPA Tech Retreat(r) Announces Power-Packed Schedule

(Los Angeles, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance(r) (HPA) has unveiled the schedule for the 2015 HPA Tech Retreat(r). A who's who of engineering, technology, creativity and strategic business will gather in the desert to discuss the trends and technologies of the future, while tackling head-on the pressing issues of the present. Over the past 21 years, the HPA Tech Retreat has unveiled many industry-shaping technologies and processes to a vanguard audience of those involved in the creation, management, delivery and curation of all forms of content. The event takes place at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, near Palm Springs, CA, from February 9th to the 13th, 2015.

The Tech Retreat is designed to offer attendees the opportunity to access a wide range of in-depth information, enabling an informed view of future industry trajectories. Aimed at the many stakeholders involved in all aspects of production, broadcast, post production, distribution and the related endeavors for media and entertainment, the program schedule facilitates an environment conducive to the exchange of knowledge and information. In lively conference sessions, the programmed topics will take the Tech Retreat audience from the finest details to the edge of the horizon and beyond. Over the course of the week, more than 25 sessions will speak to participants across the content eco system.

Mark Schubin, the long-time maestro of the HPA Tech Retreat programming, noted, "The Tech Retreat program is built from topics that are of great interest to the technical and creative communities, and they largely derive from submissions. This year, we had more submissions than ever before, and the breadth and scope of what we received was truly impressive."

For a full 2015 HPA Tech Retreat schedule, click HERE.

2015 HPA Tech Retreat Schedule Highlights:

Monday, February 9th

Preregistration opens on Monday, February 9th. Physics, Optics, and Electronics of Image Sensors is a pre retreat course offered by Charles Poynton.

Tuesday, February 10th

The day-long HPA Supersession kicks off the Tech Retreat with Shift Happens: Not Your Father's Post, led by Leon Silverman with Michael Cioni. Even as some stability returns, fundamental changes continue in the creation, finishing and distribution of content. The Supersession takes a thoughtful look at these changes and ultimately offers insight about how to be prepared for them.

After the Supersession, the Demo Room opens its doors with a cocktail reception.

Wednesday, February 11th

The highly anticipated annual Broadcasters Panel returns on Wednesday as well as sessions including a CES Review; A Year in Review from Mark Schubin, From Smartphones to Cinema; Extended Color Gamuts; Contemplating the Expanding Canvas with Bill Bennett, ASC alongside other leading cinematographers; and the Future of Cinema, and many others.

Thursday, February 12th

Sessions focused on topics as diverse as Maintaining Creative Intent; The Cloud Demystified; Role of non-Linear Coding of the Television Image from NHK Science and Technology Research Laboratories; IP or not IP; and Drones for Dummies are among the many offerings in a day filled with panels and presentations.

Friday, February 13th

As the week draws to a close, compelling presentations continue with Lightfield Capture and Post Update with Siegfried Foessel; Enhancing the Creative Palette While Preserving Intent from Camera to Consumer; the SMPTE Update; and more. The day closes up with a post-HPA Tech Retreat session, How The Great Depression Led to Cloud Computing.

Leon Silverman, President of the HPA, noted, "The Tech Retreat is not just a conference where the latest, greatest, most important, and interesting technology and topics are displayed, presented, discussed, debated and sometimes even refuted - it is the closest thing to adult geek summer camp (held in the Palm Springs winter) that one can imagine. Come for the topics, stay for the people who can change your life. For the past 21 years, the Tech Retreat has truly been a place to meet the movers and the shakers right before they make their moves."

In addition to sessions and demos, the Tech Retreat features sunrise past sundown activities that include Breakfast Roundtables with compelling topics as well as numerous opportunities for networking, discussion, and socializing at sponsored meals and receptions. The event has a history of selling out, and timely registration for the 2015 HPA Tech Retreat is highly recommended. For more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.hpaonline.com, call 213.614.0860 or email Eileen Kramer at ekramer@hpaonline.com.

Sponsors of the HPA Tech Retreat include: Avid, Dolby, Quantuum, Sohonet and Spectra.

About the HPA Tech Retreat (r)

The HPA Tech Retreat(r) is an informal gathering, in the Palm Springs area, of the top industry engineering, technical, and creative talent, as well as strategic business leaders focused on technology, from all aspects of digital cinema, post production, film, television, video, broadcast and related technology areas, for the exchange of information. The 2015 HPA Tech Retreat will take place February 9 to 13, in Indian Wells, California.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content. Through their partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(r) (SMPTE(r)), the leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, the HPA continues to extend its support of the community it represents. Information about the HPA is available at ww.hpaonline.com.

