2014 Hollywood Post Alliance Award Winners Announced

(Los Angeles, CA) - On November 6th, honors and accolades were bestowed during the 9th Annual HPA Awards. The Awards recognize individuals and companies for outstanding contributions made in helping to create features, television programs, commercials and entertainment enjoyed around the world. Honors were bestowed in craft categories as well as awards in three special categories; Engineering Excellence, the HPA Judges Awards for Creativity and Innovation, and two Lifetime Achievement Awards. The gala took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, in front of an engaged audience of industry insiders and luminaries.

The winners of the 2014 HPA Awards are:

Outstanding Color Grading - Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories

Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film

"Gravity"

Steven J. Scott // Technicolor

Outstanding Color Grading - Television

"Reign - Pilot"

David Cole // Modern VideoFilm

Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial

Doosan "Heavy Industries"

Siggy Ferstl // Company 3

Outstanding Editing - Feature Film

"Captain Phillips"

Christopher Rouse, ACE

Outstanding Editing - Television

"Breaking Bad - Felina"

Skip Macdonald, ACE

Outstanding Editing - Commercial

Nissan Juke "Trigger"

Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Outstanding Sound - Feature Film

"Gravity"

Glenn Freemantle // Sound 24

Skip Lievsay // Warner Bros. Sound

Christopher Benstead and Niv Adiri // Warner Bros. De Lane Lea

Outstanding Sound - Television

"Toy Story OF TERROR!"

Axel Geddes // Pixar Animation Studios

Tom Myers, Gary Summers, Michael Silvers and Dustin Cawood // Skywalker Sound

Outstanding Sound - Commercial

Honda Europe "Inner Beauty"

Anthony Moore and Tom Joyce // Factory

Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"

Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Erik Winquist,

Keith Miller and Paul Story // Weta Digital

Outstanding Visual Effects - Television

"Game of Thrones - The Children"

Joe Bauer // Fire and Blood Productions

Sven Martin // Pixomondo

Jörn Grosshans // Mackevision

Thomas Schelesny // Scanline VFX

Matthew Rouleau // Rodeo FX

Outstanding Visual Effects - Commercial

GE "Childlike Imagination"

Benjamin Walsh, Dominik Bauch and Brian Burke // Method Studios

The HPA Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Alan Heim, ACE and Randy Roberts, ACE were individually honored for their outstanding careers in editing.

The 2014 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards:

MACOM: 12G-SDI Chipset

NVIDIA: NVIDIA VCA

Wohler/Cinnafilm Joint Venture: Tachyon Wormhole

The 2014 winners of the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production are:

American Society of Cinematographers: Color Decision List (ASC CDL)

DigitalFilm Tree: Cloud Post Workflow Initiative (ProStack)

