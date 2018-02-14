12G-SDI System from Blackmagic Design Used for 4K60p Live Coverage at Slackline World Cup

Fremont, CA — February 14, 2018- Blackmagic Design announced today that Tokyo based production company UVN built a 12G-SDI workflow for the 4K60p live broadcast and HD stream of the Slackline World Cup Japan 2017. The workflow was built with HyperDeck Studio 12G, Teranex Mini 12G-SDI converters and a number of other Blackmagic Design broadcast products, including the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K and Blackmagic Web Presenter.

Slackline is a popular new sport where players perform acrobatic tricks over a line only five centimeters wide and compete against each other in dexterity and beauty. The sport has millions of fans all over the world, but is still a niche sport in Japan.

To promote the Slackline World Cup, which was being held for the first time in Asia, Mr. Ikuharu Kanamori, CEO of UVN, worked along with production and streaming company Vivid to create a live broadcast and stream that would show the sport’s incredible action to a both a local and worldwide market. They provided broadcasters around the world with both 4K and down-converted HD signals and used live streaming platforms such as YouTube Live and Facebook Live to distribute the world cup around the globe.

“We used numerous Teranex Minis,” said Mr. Kanamori. “This is because they are simple, very easy to use and affordable. We also used HyperDeck Studio 12G to record a program signal so that we could extract exciting moments and broadcast highlights later. We chose HyperDeck Studio 12G because we were aiming for 12G workflow. 12G workflow is better than quad 3G workflow because the connection becomes simpler with single link 12G-SDI.”

“One of the advantages of the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K is that it supports 4K60p. It has no less than six auxiliary outputs so you can make use of multiple program outputs in a flexible way. I also liked the fact that it has a frame synchronizer and input signals don’t need to be genlocked,” said Mr. Kanamori.

The program output was connected to Blackmagic Web Presenter for live streaming on YouTube Live and Facebook. He added: “You can achieve web streaming in high quality with Blackmagic Web Presenter and it increased opportunities for people around the globe to get to know Slackline,” continued Mr. Kanamori.

“We didn’t have rehearsals and we needed to construct a system quickly. By using Blackmagic Design products, we were able to build a system on short notice. Blackmagic Design’s product line is so extensive that you can integrate products into a system easily and smoothly. Every product we used this time was robust and the system never had a single error. I am confident that this event would not have been as successful as it was had it not been for the products from Blackmagic Design,” he concluded.

