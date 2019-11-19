Telestream Simplifies Analysis for OTT Streaming Media

Nevada City, California, November 19 –Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, has announced new post-origin content monitoring capabilities for ABR streaming media within its iQ ABR monitoring solutions. Two paramount challenges for OTT streaming providers revolve around managing the customer experience and capitalizing on advertisement revenue. These latest additions to the Telestream iQ ABR monitoring solution provide essential insights that enable content owners, broadcasters, and service providers to manage these critical issues that can make or break their streaming service.

Telestream’s industry leading OTT monitoring and compliance solutions now offer both content delivery network and advanced audio and video perceptual quality analytics of all leading codecs – H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AC-3/Dolby Digital and E-AC-3/Dolby Digital Plus in a single easy to deploy cloud friendly platform. In addition to content accessibility, packaging analysis, and network performance, OTT monitoring provides insights to perceptual quality of the streaming content. Whether you are managing content preparation on premises, leveraging cloud infrastructure, or utilizing technology partners, these capabilities allow users to track key performance indicators and alerts them of impairments that would affect customer experience.

“Our latest OTT monitoring advancements give content owners and service providers deeper visibility into video and audio quality. With media analysis monitoring, you can be assured that the OTT service is streaming smoothly, the video looks great and audio levels are hitting the mark,” commented Matthew Driscoll, Director of Product Management at Telestream.

Ad insertion is a common pain point for organizations. As streaming services shift to dynamic ad insertion, OTT service providers are under increased pressure to ensure ads are inserted free from errors and performance problems. iQ Solutions enhance visibility of ad avails from ingest to post-origin with consolidated SCTE-35 reporting that identifies when ad opportunities are accurately delivered in the streaming domain.

“OTT content preparation and distribution is a complex endeavor. Telestream’s iQ solutions maximize service performance visibility for any organization that is part of the streaming video chain. Our portfolio of purpose-built probes and management systems for data correlation are designed to take away the guesswork and focus teams on solving real problems,” added Driscoll.

These enhancements to the iQ ABR monitoring solution are available now. For more information, please visit https://www.telestream.net/iq/overview.htm.