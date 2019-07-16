Media Financial Management Association announces 2019-2020 Officers and Board Members

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced the 2019-2020 officers and newly elected board members for the association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. The new slate was announced during the MFM/BCCA annual conference in New Orleans. Incoming directors' terms run from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022.

Effective July 1, the officers for the MFM-BCCA Board of Directors are:

· Chair: Ralph Bender, CFO, Manship Media;

· President: Mary M. Collins, President and CEO, MFM/BCCA;

· Vice Chair/Conference Chair: Melissa Mitchell, Corporate Controller, Bonneville International;

· Treasurer: Jeana Stanley, VP Finance, Hearst Corporation;

· Secretary: David Bochenek, SVP/CAO, Sinclair Broadcast Group; and

· Immediate Past Chair: Cindy Pekrul, SVP & Deputy Controller, WarnerMedia.

The newly elected members to the MFM-BCCA Board of Directors for a three-year term are:

· Jenna Hardy, VP Finance, Gearbox Software;

· Cal Mostella, VP and Treasurer, WarnerMedia;

· Christine Oliver, Partner, Deloitte & Touche;

· Kim Parker, VP & CFO, Graham Media Group;

· Paul W. Rahmlow, CFO, Secretary/Treasurer, Midwest Communications; and

· Dee Stevenson, Corporate Credit and Collections Manager, Gray Media Group.

Edward Mockus, Director, Order to Cash, Discovery continues as BCCA’s Representative to the 2019-2020 MFM-BCCA Board of Directors.

Members of the MFM-BCCA Board who were previously elected to serve or complete a three-year term are:

· Marcus Anjewierden, Chief Internal Audit Executive, Deseret Management Corporation;

· Dave Bestler, EVP/CFO, Hubbard Radio;

· Lori Brock, Vice President, Finance, Meredith Local Media Group;

· Tracy A. Clark, SeniorDirector of Finance, Hearst Television;

· Laura Graves, SVP Operations and Business Planning, WLS-TV/ABC/Disney;

· Stephen Hall, CFO, Las Vegas Review-Journal;

· Mike Lavey, CAO/Controller, Tribune Publishing;

· Lori Locke, Chief Accounting Officer, Discovery;

· Paul Nesterovsky, VP Tax, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.;

· Antonella Ricciardi, SVP, Group Controller, Entertainment & Lifestyle, NBCUniversal and Telemundo;

· John Sanders, Principal, Bond & Pecaro; and

· Marie Tedesco, CFO, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.

The organization’s outgoing Board Members, who will serve on the MFM Advisory Committee for a two-year term, are:

Matt Askins, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

Stuart Benson, AB20 Financial Consulting Services

Robert Damon, President, Damon Strategic Consulting

John Giraldo, SVP Global Controller, NBCUniversal Media

Brian A. Ignatowski, VP Controllership, Disney Financial Services

Glenn Krieg, CFO, Morgan Murphy Media

“We are very grateful for the service and commitment MFM and BCCA’s leaders provide,” said Mary M. Collins, president, and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Despite demanding positions they participate on our board providing vital insights that help shape the programs and services we offer members. It is because of their on-going support that MFM and BCCA continue to grow and innovate to better serve all members.”

Collins added, “We also extend our thanks to our departing board members who are joining us in an advisory capacity.”

