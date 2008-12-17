Zimmerman Tapped For WWE PR
By Alex Weprin
The WWE has named Robert Zimmerman VP of public relations and corporate communications.
Zimmerman is the former VP of media relations for Fox News, where he served from 1998-2004. He has had stints at Dan Klores Communications and Edelman Public Relations.
Zimmerman will oversee the companies consumer, trade, business and financial press relations and strategy.
