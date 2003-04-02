Zappala joins ABC Family
ABC Family has recruited Tom Zappala to be its vice president of program
acquisitions and scheduling, a newly created post.
Zappala most recently was senior VP of programming for Viacom Inc.,
overseeing programming and research for Viacom's 35 owned-and-operated
stations.
