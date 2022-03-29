YouTube TV Tests Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound on Roku, Google TV, Android TV

Google said it's begun testing Dolby 5.1 surround sound on devices powered by Roku, as well as Google TV and Android TV.

"We know 5.1 audio is important to many of you, so we wanted to share an update. We’re currently testing 5.1 audio on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku, and if everything runs smoothly, we can expect 5.1 audio to launch on those devices next," reads a message published Monday from the YouTube TV Twitter handle.

To take advantage of such a feature, of course, users would have to have a five-channel audio system, with subwoofer, supported by Dolby 5.1.

Google has already enabled support for the surround sound format on smart TVs made by Samsung, LG and Vizio.

Dolby 5.1 support for Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV are is on the way, Google confirmed.

"We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. We don’t like keeping you waiting, but we’re excited for you to hear 5.1 audio soon. Our current compatible devices can be found here: http://yt.be/yttvsurround," YouTube TV added in a follow-up tweet.