YouTube Now Controls 9.7% of U.S. Television Usage, Nielsen Says

Connected TV usage of YouTube accounted for 9.7% of all U.S. TV viewing in March, according to Nielsen's latest monthly tube consumption tracker, The Gauge.

That's up from 7.8% in March 2023 and 6% in March 2022.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

We made an effort to better understand Nielsen's not-so-transparent methodologies two years ago. We think we know that for The Gauge, the company is measuring "glass usage" (watching on actual TVs) among U.S. TV denizens age 2 and older, with viewership on virtual MVPDs not included in the tally.

So we're talking about ad-supported YouTube programming here, not the YouTube TV virtual pay TV service.

YouTube’s viewership share expansion has coincided with the overall growth of streaming, which accounted for 29.7% of all U.S. consumption two years ago, according to Nielsen, and reached 38.5% in March.