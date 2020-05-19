YouTube No Longer Recognizes 720p as HD

YouTube has raised the definition of high definition, and 720p falls below the bar.

Now, if you visit the settings menu of any YouTube video, only resolutions of 1080p are given the the little red "HD" label. Previously, that label was ascribed to 720p, as well.

And for decades, 720 progressive scan resolution has been widely considered "high definition." In fact, HD was originally defined as video with higher resolution than standard def, which was defined as 480 vertical scan lines. The label "full HD" has been applied to 1080p resolution in recent years.

YouTube has yet to publicly acknowledge the change of semantics, much less explain why it made it.

The moves means that thousands upon thousands of videos previously classified as HD are now standard-def.