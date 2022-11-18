YouTube Leads All OTT Platforms, Including Netflix, in Monthly Average Viewers (Ridiculous Chart of the Day)
Sure, comparing free, ad-supported platforms against SVODs based on the number of viewers who log on at least once a month seems pointless ... but eMarketer did it anyway
Jim (as Dwight): "Question, which kind of bear is best?"
Dwight: "That's a ridiculous question."
Jim: "False! Black Bear."
Certainly, just like this classic scene featuring the always clever Jim Halpert and his top trolling target, Dwight Schrute, from The Office, the title "which OTT platform is best" is, well, debatable. But there are a heck of a lot more than "basically just two schools of thought" on the matter. And that's probably because there are dozens of research companies out there right now trying to make their dimes with fresh analytical takes on the video streaming business.
Color us blurry-eyed ... and maybe a bit too cynical at this late-Thursday hour. But is it not ridiculous to compare YouTube and Netflix based on the number of users who access the platform at least once a month?
Here is eMarketer's comparative analysis.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.