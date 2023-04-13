Yo Adrian, You Order a Package? Amazon Studios Ties Up Sylvester Stallone to First-Look Deal

Amazon, which last year paid $8.35 billion to purchase the studio behind the wildly successful "Rocky" film franchise, just tied up the legendary star and creator of that cinematic boxing universe, Sylvester Stallone, to a first-look deal.

The arrangement is actually between Amazon Studios and Stallone's Balboa Productions, the latter having recently produced super-hero-themed action film Samaritan, which starred Stallone, for Amazon Prime Video.

Stallone is 76. And as evidenced by the latest "RCU" (Rocky Cinematic Universe) title, Creed 3, the enduring franchise he created himself way back in 1976 has moved on without him. (Creed 3 is the first "Rocky" movie not to feature Stallone.)

But Stallone keeps on punching.

Last year, for example, Balboa Productions teamed with white-hot producer Tayler Sheridan for Paramount Plus original series Tulsa King, featuring Stallone as an aging New York mobster who relocates to Oklahoma after a lengthy prison stay.

Not only does Balboa have a greenlight for a second season of Tulsa King, it's working on a fourth Expendables movie for Lionsgate, as well as an adaptation of true-life survival book Lost on a Mountain in Maine.

The latter is for Amazon/MGM.

“Sylvester Stallone is an undeniable Hollywood legend who has created some of the most timeless and iconic characters of our generation. As an actor, writer, director, and producer, he has defined his own epic brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Sylvester and Balboa Productions to bring even more of his exciting creative vision to our global audiences.”