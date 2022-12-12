‘Yellowstone' Prequel ‘1923’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (December 12-18)

Paramount Plus's expansion of the Yellowstone universe with the launch of 1923 and a spinoff of the National Treasure movie franchise lead the list of shows debuting this week.

The series 1923 -- which debuts December 18 - is the second prequel to the Kevin Costner starrer Yellowstone, following the streamer's 1883 series which debuted on the streamer in 2021. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Darren Mann and James Badge Dale star as members from an earlier generation of Yellowstone's Dutton family.

On December 14, Disney Plus will debut National Treasure: Edge of History, an action-drama series based on the National Treasure movie franchise starring Nicolas Cage. The Jerry Bruckheimer-produced series stars Lisette Alexis in the lead role as she searches for a lost treasure while seeking to unbury the truth about her family’s past, according to the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of December 12 to December 18 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

December 12 – Baking It (returning series) – Peacock

December 13 – Kindred (drama) – Hulu

December 13 – Last Chance U: Basketball (sports reality) – Netflix

