‘Yellowstone' Prequel ‘1923’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (December 12-18)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Paramount Plus's expansion of the Yellowstone universe with the launch of 1923 and a spinoff of the National Treasure movie franchise lead the list of shows debuting this week.
The series 1923 -- which debuts December 18 - is the second prequel to the Kevin Costner starrer Yellowstone, following the streamer's 1883 series which debuted on the streamer in 2021. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Darren Mann and James Badge Dale star as members from an earlier generation of Yellowstone's Dutton family.
On December 14, Disney Plus will debut National Treasure: Edge of History, an action-drama series based on the National Treasure movie franchise starring Nicolas Cage. The Jerry Bruckheimer-produced series stars Lisette Alexis in the lead role as she searches for a lost treasure while seeking to unbury the truth about her family’s past, according to the streaming service.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of December 12 to December 18 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
December 12 – Baking It (returning series) – Peacock
December 13 – Kindred (drama) – Hulu
December 13 – Last Chance U: Basketball (sports reality) – Netflix
November 15 – The Game (returning series) – Paramount Plus
November 16 – If These Walls Could Sing (documentary) – Disney Plus
November 16 – Litvinenko (drama) – AMC Plus
November 16 – Nanny (horror movie) – Prime Video
November 16 – The Recruit (drama) – Netflix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
