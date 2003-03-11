Yackety yanked: No TalkBack
CNN late Friday canceled Talkback Live.
With the war looming, the news network is clearing the decks for an extended
version of Live from.
Of note, the news was communicated to the staff by CNN U.S. general manager
Teya Ryan, who came up with the original idea for TalkBack Live and was
at one time its executive producer.
