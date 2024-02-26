Xperi Touts Four Tier 3 Operator Clients for Its New 'TiVo Broadband'
The recently introduced streaming platform, which combines popular SVODs with TiVo-branded FAST channels, has been deployed by Buckeye Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, Blue Ridge Communications and Bluepeak
TiVo parent company Xperi Corp. has announced four new tier-3 cable operator clients for its recently introduced TiVo Broadband video product.
Buckeye Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, Blue Ridge Communications and Bluepeak have now deployed the streaming solution, which blends the TiVo+ FAST platform with access to popular subscription streaming services including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, streamed over Evolution Digital-built Evo Force 1 and Fuse 4K customer premises equipment.
Xperi introduced TiVo Broadband at CES in Las Vegas back in early January. The platform is targeted as a solution for tier 2 and 3 telco companies that still want to offer video to their connectivity customers, but no longer want to endure the costly burden of traditional soup-to-nuts linear pay TV distribution.
TiVo Broadband is also billed as a kind of gateway drug to TiVo's managed IPTV services, which were built out back in May 2021 when Xperi acquired MobiTV in a bankruptcy auction.
“We have continued to build upon our commitment to provide our customers with the best, most cost-effective video consumption service, making the implementation of TiVo Broadband an obvious choice for us,” said Geoff Shook, president and general manager at Buckeye Broadband. “We believe the TiVo Broadband service will provide a meaningful alternative programming source for our customers as we continue to innovate and offer complementary solutions that ease programming issues.”
Xperi reports fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.
